ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Zhong Chen, Director of RF Engineering at ETS-Lindgren, Elected as Vice President of the AMTA

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Antenna Measurement Techniques Association (AMTA) have elected Zhong Chen, ETS-Lindgren’s Director of RF Engineering, as Vice President of its Board of Directors (BoD). Elected during the AMTA 2021 Symposium held from October 24-29 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida, Mr Chen will assume...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newsandpress.net

MPD Electric Cooperative hires a new Vice President

MPD Electric Cooperative announces that Kullen Boling will be joining as Vice President of Rates and Contracts on Jan. 3. Having previously served as Rates Manager with Central Electric Power Cooperative, Boling brings a wealth of utility experience ranging from managing, billing and metering to rate analytics for large industrial members across South Carolina. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at SCANA Corp. in various finance roles focused on electric and gas, nuclear, fiber and tower communications, as well as deregulated gas marketing. “We are very excited to welcome Kullen to MPD,” says William Fleming Jr., President and CEO. “His leadership, experience and expertise in all areas of rate analytics will not only benefit the entire MPD team, but all our residential, commercial and industrial members as well.” Along with a strong utility background in electric and gas markets and deregulated gas marketing, Boling holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina Aiken where he graduated with honors. MPD was formed in 2020 as a strategic collaboration between Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of creating joint economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in northeast South Carolina.
BUSINESS
pennbizreport.com

Dollar Bank board of directors approves executive vice president, CFO

Pittsburgh-based Dollar Bank’s board of directors recently approved Lisa Griffith as Dollar Bank’s new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Griffith joined Dollar Bank in 2013 and previously served as vice president of accounting and senior vice president and controller. Prior to joining Dollar Bank, Griffith worked for more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lincoln Journal Star

TELCOR announces vice president promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Stuart Zetterman, vice president, Human Resources. Zetterman joined TELCOR in 2008. As the vice president of Human Resources (HR), Zetterman provides leadership and oversight of the HR team overseeing the daily workflow of the HR and wellness program teams. He leads the team to manage recruiting, hiring, and retention while ensuring TELCOR’s compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws and facilitate related training.
LINCOLN, NE
cpicoop.com

CPI Names Vice President of Energy

[HASTINGS, NE November 15, 2021] — Cooperative Producers, Inc. (CPI) has announced that Larry Ehrman has been hired as Vice President of Energy effective November 15, 2021. Larry has 30+ years of energy and operations experience at all levels of agribusiness. He has worked for regional and local cooperatives as well as in technology and business development roles. Larry’s latest roles have been in Holdrege, Nebraska for CHS, Inc. and MFA Oil Cooperative of Columbia, Missouri.
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenet's vice president of investor relations to retire

Regina Nethery will retire as vice president of investor relations at Tenet Healthcare at the end of the year. Ms. Nethery joined the Dallas-based healthcare services company in November 2019 from Humana. She held several leadership roles throughout her 20-year tenure with the insurer, including as enterprise vice president. A...
BUSINESS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Trustmark promotes Streek to Vice President

Trustmark has announced that Kurt Vande Streek has been promoted to Vice President in Jackson, MS, where he is a financial consultant with Trustmark Financial Services. Vande Streek has been in the banking industry for 12 years and has been with Trustmark for four years. Vande Streek received a Bachelor...
JACKSON, MS
1380kcim.com

Former Carroll Chamber And CADC Executive Director Elected To Serve As President Of Professional Developers Of Iowa

The former Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) Executive Director, Shannon Landauer, CEcD, has been elected to serve as President of the Professional Developers of Iowa (PDI) for 2022. “It is really a special time to have the opportunity to serve as the president of Professional Developers of Iowa,” Landauer says. “I follow many of my mentors in leading the organization. With the leadership of Governor Reynolds and Director Durham, we have a significant amount of money being invested in the state for community development and infrastructure projects to support economic development efforts. Aligning the objective of PDI to be a premier organization and connecting our members to information will be priorities throughout the year. I appreciate having this opportunity and look forward to being connected to the members throughout the year,” Landauer adds. The elections took place at their recent annual meeting and Landauer, who is now the President and CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation, was joined by three other newly elected officers: Drew Kamp, President and CEO of Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, who will serve as Vice President; Kay Snyder, Communications Director for the Iowa Area Development Group, is the new Treasurer; and James Hoelscher, CEcD, Senior Program Manager at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Institute for Decision Making, is the sitting Past President. PDI was founded in 1973 and currently has more than 300 members. They are dedicated to advancing the professionalism of economic development and its members through a wide range of programs and services.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Landauer Elected President of PDI

IA, (KICD) — The President & CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation was elected to serve as one of the Professional Developers of Iowa Board Officers. Shannon Landauer was elected to serve as the President of Professional Developers of Iowa. In a statement, she said she follows many of her mentors in leading the organization. The PDI was founded in 1973 with over 300 current members and is dedicated to advancing the professionalism of economic development and its members through a wide range of programs and services. Landauer was elected at the annual business meeting in Des Moines.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ets#Rf Engineering#Ets Lindgren#Board Of Directors#The Amta Symposium#Ota#Emc#Rf Microwave
aithority.com

Shoreline.Io Names Chris Newton As Vice President Of Marketing

Experienced Marketing Leader Joins Hyper-Growth Incident Automation Company to Scale Go-To-Market Efforts. Shoreline.io, the Incident Automation company, announced Chris Newton as Vice President (VP) of Marketing, to lead corporate and product marketing, develop strategic partnerships, and build a steady sales pipeline to drive Shoreline’s growth. With this leadership expansion, Shoreline reaffirms its mission to enable DevOps, site reliability engineers (SREs), and customer support to quickly debug incidents and automate their repair across server fleets.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Kennedy Saves The Vice Presidency

This week Kennedy chronicles the political journey of Vice President Kamala Harris from San Francisco District Attorney General, then Senator, and now the first female Vice President of the United States. Kennedy discusses how Vice President Harris’ impressive resume groomed her to be the ideal candidate for the position, but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cornell Daily Sun

S.A. Elects New Vice President of Finance

At Thursday’s Student Assembly meeting, representatives elected a new vice president of finance — Valeria Valencia ’23, first generation student representative at-large. Valencia’s election ended a weeks-long process that started when Vice President of Finance Morgan Baker ’23 resigned on Oct. 21 in the middle of the biannual byline funding cycle, which her position oversees. The S.A. vice president of finance runs the S.A. appropriations committee. Every two years, this committee allocates funding out of the student activity fee to clubs that apply through a process called byline funding.
ECONOMY
cssny.org

CSS Announces New Vice President, Adriana Pezzulli

The Community Service Society (CSS) is pleased to introduce Adriana Pezzulli as its new Vice President for Development. Prior to coming to CSS Adriana served as Chief Development Officer for Children’s Rights, a national child welfare reform organization that advocates on behalf of children in child welfare, juvenile justice, healthcare and immigration systems. She brings more than two decades of experience developing and implementing integrated, multi-platform fundraising programs and campaigns to help nonprofit organizations engage donors and create robust resource-development strategies and solutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WSAV News 3

Georgia lt. gov. gives legislative update to local leaders, talks future of Republican Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan paid the Hostess City a visit Monday to provide a legislative update to local leaders and preview what may be ahead for the Republican Party. The Republican-controlled Georgia General Assembly recently approved maps redrawing the state’s district lines. “I was very pleased with the work that […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Derry News

Parkland names new vice president of operations

DERRY —Parkland Medical Center announces the appointment of Randall DeLee as vice president of operations for the hospital. DeLee has more than 10 years of healthcare administration experience with HCA Healthcare and comes to Parkland from Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Florida. “Randy’s proven leadership at several HCA Healthcare...
DERRY, NH
jjc.edu

Dr. Yolanda Farmer Appointed Executive Vice President

Dr. Yolanda Farmer is the new executive vice president for Joliet Junior College, following approval of the appointment by the Board of Trustees at its Oct. 20 meeting. Farmer started in the new role on Nov. 1. She had served as vice president for student development since July 2012. As executive vice president, she assists JJC’s president in maximizing operations and achieving the college’s mission, vision and strategic goals. In overseeing operations within the Office of the President, Farmer manages divisions, administration, policies and procedures, and coordinates activities with vice presidents and other senior leaders.
JOLIET, IL
nolangroupmedia.com

Lee Co. Native Vice President for Academic Affairs

Alice Lloyd College has announced Dr. Charles Taylor Marshall, an Eastern Kentucky native, as the next Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective August 1, 2022. Upon completion of his studies at Alice Lloyd College in 1999, Dr. Marshall went on to earn a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Anatomical Sciences and Neurobiology from the University of Louisville. Since 2009, he has served as a faculty member for the University of Kentucky, with appointments in the College of Health Sciences and College of Medicine. Dr. Marshall was awarded the Kingston Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2013 and became a tenured Associate Professor in 2015. During his career, he has over 30 peer-reviewed publications and has presented at multiple national scientific meetings. He has also served as an advisor and mentor for hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students.
SCIENCE
henrycountytimes.com

Pownall chosen as 3rd Vice President of Georgia GMIS

Jamie Pownall, Director of Technology Services for Henry County Government, was named 3rd Vice President of the Georgia Government Management Information Sciences (GMIS) by the agency’s board on November 4. Pownall has been with Henry County for nearly fifteen years and has worked his way up in leadership roles through...
GEORGIA STATE
Lootpress

WVSOM vice president receives statewide advocate award

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An administrator at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) was honored during a statewide conference for her career as a longtime community advocate. Drema Hill, Ph.D., MSP, WVSOM’s vice president for community engagement and development, was named the recipient of the 2022 Small Communities,...
LEWISBURG, WV
Reason.com

What Happens if the Vice-President Steps Down?

There has been a strange rumor that Vice-President Harris may resign. I have no reason to credit the rumor; but it does raise a rarely-discussed question (which a reader e-mailed me about): What happens when a Vice-President resigns—or dies or is impeached, or for that matter leaves office to become President—and in particular what happens when there's a 50-50 senate?
U.S. POLITICS
mercyhurst.edu

A message from the student vice president

Hello all! My name is Douglas Wilsch your Mercyhurst Student Government Vice President. I am double majoring in Intelligence Studies and International Relations. We are starting a series here at the Merciad in-forming you of all the ex-citing things MSG does for you within our respective roles and making sure your voice is not only heard but acted upon in MSG. So, what do I do in my role for you? One of the most important jobs I have is co-chairing our University Operations Commit-tee with MSG President Nick Broadfueher, which is the direct voice of the students to improve day-to-day running of Mercy-hurst. We meet with all the contracted and offer services on campus such as Parkhurst Dining Services, Maintenance Services, Recreation and Fitness, Mail Room, and Police and Safety to just name a few. Parkhurst has always been such a great collaborator and open to our critical and supportive dialogue. I can honestly say after being on the committee for three years now they go above and beyond what they are contracted to do! It can be the little things like fixing the soup recipe to putting on full scale events where all of Parkhurst puts on a great show for us. Then Police and Safety, which every semester the Mercyhurst Chief of Po-lice, DJ Fuhrmann, and the President and Vice President do a campus safety check, ensuring that all students feel safe at night going to and fro. Further, I organize and facilitate senate meetings and act as the point of contact for the senators. They do great work! From giving their time on service projects to work-ing on student government events to completing their most important job, listening to you! They report back to the executive board what is going on within their constituencies and we make a plan of action together of the best way to address the is-sue(s) at hand. We at MSG want to have you, the students’, best interests at heart. Please feel free to reach out anytime! Whether it’s your student senators (which can be found on Instagram @ms-glakers ) or through direct feedback to me at MS-GVP@mercyhurst.edu.
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy