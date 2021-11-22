Sky Harbor concession workers to strike on Nov. 22

Food service workers have been on strike since Nov. 22 and several workers who showed up at the picket line on Thursday said they plan to return Friday. HMSHost makes up the largest number of employees who work at food spots at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Workers say they are prepared to strike indefinitely until the company agrees to settle on a contract that includes higher pay and health benefits.
The union representing HMSHost employees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport employees who have been on strike since Monday announced on Wednesday that it is calling for a federal investigation into alleged racial pay gaps among its workers.
Unite Here Local 11, a labor union that represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Arizona and Southern...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Kellogg Co. will reopen contract talks this week with its 1,400 cereal plant workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5. The Michigan-based company said negotiations are scheduled to resume Monday with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's hospitality employees voted Thursday to authorize a strike to receive better wages, health care benefits and retirement plans. No date has been chosen, but 97% of employees of HMS Host, the largest concessionaire at Sky Harbor, voted to strike. Rachele Smith is with Unite Here...
The workers are stationed at TotalEnergies facilities. Three hundred UK North Sea workers at oilfield services companies Ponticelli and Semco Maritime have voted in favour of industrial action following a dispute over cuts to terms and conditions, trade union Unite the Union reported on November 16. The workers are stationed...
Summer Viscusi is one of an untold number of UPMC employees who will be at an afternoon rally coordinated by Hospital Workers Rising and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, organizations that are urging UPMC to allow union representation without what workers say is retaliation, a $20 an hour minimum wage and an end to medical debt for UPMC employees.
A union representing workers at Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System began a strike authorization vote Nov. 16. The vote covers about 2,200 members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, a local of the Michigan Nurses Association, who have been without a contract since Oct. 31, according to a union news release. Members include nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists. Voting is scheduled to run through Nov. 21.
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is preparing for a strike by potentially tens of thousands of workers in Northern California. Kaiser and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists announced a tentative agreement Nov. 15 for a new three-year contract for pharmacists in Northern California. Kaiser and the Alliance of Health Care Unions also reached a tentative four-year contract Nov. 13, averting a strike by alliance unions.
Amazon employees in 20 countries are preparing to strike or protest on Black Friday as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign. The campaign includes a coalition of 70 organizations, including Greenpeace, Oxfam, and Amazon Workers International. The protests come amid mounting dissent from Amazon employees over working condition and...
Interesting news for Illinois residents. A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks is by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. It was received last week....
The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
New York has started putting new measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. According to reports, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency that will go into effect starting Dec. 3. The state is anticipating a possible increase in the number of active cases due to the winter season.
Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
Though Californians voted to legalize adult use marijuana in 2016, it remains largely unavailable in some of the biggest cities in the state. Out of the 482 cities in California, 174 of them allow some form of licensed cannabis business, says Hirsh Jain of Ananda Strategy. Many of those cities...
Derek Wicks is traveling to Alberta, Canada from Phoenix. "Seeing that it’s already spread – Belgium, Germany, Hong Kong – it’s a great idea to take precautions, for sure," he said. Ghalid Ahmed is headed to the same destination and says, "If it happens, it happens. So after all the issues, after almost two years of this, I think you just take it in stride and if there’s a fifth wave or sixth wave. or whatever, then so be it. We just take it in our stride."
Comments / 0