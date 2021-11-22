ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What we learned as Wiggs, Poole fuel Warriors' win vs. Raptors

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- In their first game back at Chase Center after a four-game road trip, the Warriors picked up right where they left off, beating the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night. Steph Curry struggled, scoring just 12 points, but you never would have guessed it based on...

NBA

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins makes statement in win over Raptors

As the Raptors smothered Stephen Curry, Canadian Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole took control of the offence, combining for 65 points to lead the Warriors to victory. The Toronto Raptors made the trip to Chase Center expecting another scoring outburst from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, but it was Jordan Poole and Toronto native Andrew Wiggins who took control to power the Dubs to a 119-104 win.
Raptors vs. Warriors: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks

The Toronto Raptors (8-9, 7-10 ATS) and the Golden State Warriors (8-9, 7-10 ATS) meet for the first time this season Sunday, 8:30 PM, at Chase Center. Fresh from snapping a three-game losing skid, the Raptors opened the betting lines as nine-point underdogs to the Warriors – the best team in the league thus far. […] The post Raptors vs. Warriors: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks appeared first on Basketball Insiders | NBA Rumors And Basketball News.
Warriors Observations: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II Power Win Vs. Pistons

What we learned as JP leads shorthanded Warriors past Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. With four key players out for the Warriors against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, Golden State's young players got a prime opportunity to get some major minutes. Not only did they get a...
Jordan Poole goes for 32 as Warriors win in Detroit

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 32 points and the short-handed Golden State Warriors held off the host Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday. Andrew Wiggins had 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica tossed in 14 off the bench. Gary Payton II added 12 points for the Warriors. Golden State was missing several...
Poole and Wiggins Combine for 65 Points in Win Over Raptors

Playing at home for the first time in nine days, the Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-104 at Chase Center on Sunday night. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combined for 65 points in the win. Poole scored a season-high 33 points on 13 shots, while Wiggins recorded 32 points and six rebounds. The Warriors now advance to an NBA-best 15-2 record.
Warriors win fourth in a row as Steph Curry empowers teammates to beat Raptors

The Toronto Raptors would not let Stephen Curry beat them. So, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney took care of it. During a Sunday matchup when Curry scored a season-low 12 points, he gladly accepted the defense’s attention and empowered his teammates in a 119-104 victory at Chase Center.
Nothin’ But Positives – Raptors vs. Warriors – November 21st

We already have your pre-game, your post-game, and your quick reactions for every game, but by popular demand (a few people on Twitter) I am bringing my quarterly positives right here in long-form. Rather than try to sum them up in 240 characters or less, I can now expand on what I liked each quarter of the game. If you’re familiar with this format, you’ll know what to expect. If you aren’t, just know that if there is a baby wearing noise-canceling headphones, it counts as a positive and it’s going on the list.
Jordan Poole continues to ball out in win over the Raptors

Jordan Poole totaled 33 points (10-13 FG, 8-11 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in the Warriors’ 119-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday. Poole continued to ball out in the Warriors’ win over the Raptors as he put together his second straight performance of more than 30.0 points. He is proving to be a consistent source of offensive production and is becoming something special in this rotation. If Poole can continue to play with this high level of passion and aggression, he should undoubtedly remain a key player in the rotation, whether starting or not. His value mainly rests on his scoring, which produces added risks to investing in his talent, but he could be an excellent low-owned fantasy asset if well positioned in a well-rounded fantasy squad. There is a "bubble" forming when it comes to Poole; however, the good thing is that should it bust, there still may be value to recoup.
Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins combine for 65 in Warriors' win

Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins caught fire against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, scorching the net for six 3-pointers in a 32-point performance that propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 119-104 home victory in a rematch of the 2019 Finals. Jordan Poole went one better than Wiggins with 33 points...
Raptors Roundtable: What we've learned from first quarter of season

The Toronto Raptors have played 20 games of their 2021-22 season, and currently sit on a 9-11 record, good for 12th-place in the Eastern Conference. There’s still plenty more season to go and with the injuries the team has sustained it’s difficult to pinpoint, exactly, what this team is. But there have been hints of who the Raptors are and, certainly, concerns surrounding them as a result.
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
