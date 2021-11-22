What we learned as Wiggs, Poole fuel Warriors' win vs. Raptors

Jordan Poole totaled 33 points (10-13 FG, 8-11 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in the Warriors’ 119-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday. Poole continued to ball out in the Warriors’ win over the Raptors as he put together his second straight performance of more than 30.0 points. He is proving to be a consistent source of offensive production and is becoming something special in this rotation. If Poole can continue to play with this high level of passion and aggression, he should undoubtedly remain a key player in the rotation, whether starting or not. His value mainly rests on his scoring, which produces added risks to investing in his talent, but he could be an excellent low-owned fantasy asset if well positioned in a well-rounded fantasy squad. There is a "bubble" forming when it comes to Poole; however, the good thing is that should it bust, there still may be value to recoup.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO