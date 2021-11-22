ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Class 2 Girls Basketball Players to Watch

By Chris Parker
Ozark Sports Zone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 2 Girls Basketball Players to Watch this year. The Arnold twins have basketball in the DNA and their defense has always led to easy offense. Riley averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 steals as a junior. Sister Avery averaged...

