Cobb County, GA

Suspect spotted in garage at nearby home moments before stabbing officer, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants show the suspect charged with the murders of a young Cobb County couple and stabbing a Sandy Springs officer was spotted at another house moments before the stabbing.

Matthew Lanz, 22, is charged with the murders of Justin and Amber Hicks who were found shot to death in their Acworth home.

Lanz is also charged with stabbing a police officer in Sandy Springs the next day.

According to police records, this wasn’t the first time Lanz allegedly entered a home in the neighborhood illegally. Police say Lanz was previously caught in the garage of a nearby home.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke with neighbors who say they are shocked to see so much violence in their community.

“I’ve been here for so many years, I don’t remember anything like this happening, much less in this huge neighborhood,” said Augie Burgee.

According to the affidavit, Lanz was seen inside another home down the street in the same Sandy Springs neighborhood in an attached garage.

Rawlins spoke with the homeowner, who did not want to be identified, who said his home was undergoing renovations when one of the contractors found Lanz inside the garage.

“He was wearing Army gear, camo and then he had a black ski mask on,” the homeowner said.

The contractor said that as soon as Lanz realized he had been spotted, he stood like a mummy.

When officers arrived, Lanz had already left the scene. He was later found down the street allegedly attempting to burglarize another home, which is when a Sandy Springs officer was stabbed.

Lanz remains in the Fulton County Jail receiving medical treatment, but will face charges in Cobb County.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

