ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

K-pop's BTS snags top prize at American Music Awards

By Jill Serjeant
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show.

The seven member band from South Korea beat veteran Taylor Swift, rapper Drake, pop singer Ariana Grande, teen phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Canadian The Weeknd for the night's biggest prize - artist of the year.

Adored by an army of fervent fans, they also were named favorite pop group and won best pop song for their summer hit "Butter."

The band, known for its positive uplifting music, called the artist of the year win a miracle.

"We're truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists," said Kim Nam-Joon, known as RM.

"It's been a long and amazing ride ... nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here and receiving this award, except you all," he added referring to the band's fans.

BTS closed the show with a performance of "Butter" and earlier joined Coldplay on stage for a rendition of their single "My Universe," marking a post-pandemic return to live performances for the K-pop band.

Swift was among several top nominated artists, including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Drake, who did not attend Sunday's ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywSL8_0d3bAoC100
Coldplay and BTS perform during the Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

She took home the trophies for favorite female artist and best pop album for her lockdown album "Evermore."

"I'm so lucky to be in your life, and to get to have you in mine," Swift told fans in a video acceptance speech.

First-time host Cardi B pulled off a series of extravagant costume changes and confessed she was worried about messing up.

"I'm a little nervous. I'm shaking," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said, sporting a head-to-toe black feather headdress, as she opened the show.

Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, had gone into Sunday's show with a leading seven nods, but ended up with just one - best new artist.

Doja Cat picked up three awards, including for her "Kiss Me More" collaboration with SZA. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also won three including favorite female hip-hop artist.

New Edition and New Kids on the Block brought some 1980s nostalgia when they took the stage together to promote their comebacks, Jennifer Lopez sang her new ballad "On My Way," and Italian Eurovision song contest winners Maneskin delivered a rock version of 1960s Four Seasons hit "Beggin'."

The nominees were based on Billboard music chart performance, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement, and the winners were chosen entirely by fans.

Editing by Gerry Doyle and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
Vibe

Givēon Wins Over 2021 American Music Awards Audience With “Heartbreak Anniversary” Performance

Despite debuting in 2018 with his self-released single, “Garden Kisses,” Givēon can easily be considered one of R&B’s most in-demand stars right now. He’s released two EPs, Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done—both of which were later combined into one cohesive project, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time. Following that success, he landed his first No. 1 as a collaborator on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” alongside Daniel Caesar. Now, for the first time, the soulful Long Beach, Calif. native took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform his breakout hit, “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Originally a breakup song, he explained to Billboard, “Ever since that moment, I always tried to touch on relatability as the starting point. If one person understands where I’m coming from, I know there’s going to be a world of people who relate.” Under a hue of warm lights, the 26-year-old crooned the ballad to a crowd of admiring fans and even had a brief moment with a member of famed K-Pop band, BTS. The heart-wrenching performance meshed well among the other gripping performances throughout the night including Silk Sonic’s opener with “Smokin’ Out The Window” and Chlöe’s ever-changing, dynamic performance of “Have Mercy.” Watch Givēon’s performance below.
MUSIC
Variety

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating,’ Ariana Grande Top iHeartRadio’s Most-Played Lists of 2021

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-played song and Ariana Grande the most-played artist on iHeartRadio’s stations in 2021, according to lists released Monday morning. iHeart, which is the world’s largest radio network, calculated that “Levitating” reached an audience of nearly 1.2 billion in the U.S. alone, while Grande reaced one of more than 2.6 billion. iHeartRadio tallied up the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, capturing a snapshot of the top 10 most played songs and artists. Of course, the data is not for the entire year, which still has a month and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sza
Person
Jennifer Lopez
extratv

Grammy Nominations 2022: The Complete List

The 2022 Grammy® nominations have just been announced!. "I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. "Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon. "Back of My Mind" — H.E.R. “Montero” — Lil Nas X. “Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo. “Evermore” — Taylor Swift. “Donda”...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#American Music Awards#K Pop#Canadian#Rm
CinemaBlend

As Kim Kardashian Rumors Fly, Pete Davidson Explains Why He's 'Never Felt Less Funny' Than He Does On SNL

Pete Davidson is known for two things: being funny, and being able to date some of the biggest stars in show business. After all, the comedian and actor has been working on Saturday Night Live for about eight years, and he’s been romantically linked with Kate Becksinsale, Ariana Grande, and most recently, Kim Kardashian - yes, really. Despite his objective success and active love life, however, Davidson doesn’t actually think he’s all that funny on the NBC sketch comedy series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is a 1970s Dream in the Most Dramatic Fringe Dress at Gucci Love Parade

Miley Cyrus looked straight out of the 1970s as she arrived at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The “Plastic Hearts” singer and house ambassador attended the special presentation on Tuesday night in glittering fashion, modeling a high-neck blue fringe gown from the brand. The design featured a metallic appeal set atop a purple base with a contrasting white-feathered drop waist for full effect. Cyrus’ choice of accessories and hair style added to the retro-chic appeal of the look as well. On her feet, the Disney Channel alumna tapped Gucci once more with her choice of metallic heels. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Life and Style Weekly

Why Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Split? Inside Their Low-Key Relationship Before Reported Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split. It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Kylie Jenner shows off lavish holiday decor amid Astroworld lawsuits

After weeks of remaining mum on social media, Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her holiday decor. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her 284 million followers a short clip to her Instagram Story of a handmade wooden pyramid spinning on her countertop. A reindeer figurine and an illuminated Christmas tree could be seen in the background.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy