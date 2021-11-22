ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2021 American Music Awards: The Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's American Music Awards were a true celebration of art and spectacle! The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music being honored for their achievements and delivering some jaw-dropping live performances. With Cardi B hosting the lavish affair, fans got a chance to see how...

www.etonline.com

thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Silk Sonic open the American Music Awards 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their Silk Sonic collaboration to the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) with a live performance. The duo announced their joint project earlier this year and revealed they had recorded an album together called ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. After winning the award...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Best Dance Moments From ‘Best Dance Performance’ Nominee Chris Brown

When it comes to dancing, only a few could prove to be an even match for Grammy-award winner Chris Brown. The Virginia native’s ability to not only sing and write, but dance and dominate any stage he performs on as well, is a skillset only held by a few acts in the music industry. Backflips, front flips, you name it, and Chris has perhaps done it during a show twice, if not multiple times throughout his set.
THEATER & DANCE
Elite Daily

Fans Dragged J.Lo's 2021 AMAs Performance For 1 Reason

The 2021 American Music Awards were packed with show-stopping performances, and Jennifer Lopez’s dreamy, romantic time on the stage was no exception. The mega star had the whole audience with hearts in their eyes while she sang her new single “On My Way” in a wedding gown, but some fans online weren’t buying every aspect of the performance. Shortly after she left the stage, fans began asking if J.Lo was lip-syncing at the 2021 AMAs.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Maneskin Rock the House With ‘Beggin” For First-Ever AMAs Performance

Måneskin were total rock stars during their performance of “Beggin'” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 21). Their first-ever performance at the awards show, the Italian rock band sported suits with bowties as strobe lights flashed to the tune of their hit song. Lead vocalist Damiano David also rocked thick eyeliner and black fingernail polish.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Givēon Wins Over 2021 American Music Awards Audience With “Heartbreak Anniversary” Performance

Despite debuting in 2018 with his self-released single, “Garden Kisses,” Givēon can easily be considered one of R&B’s most in-demand stars right now. He’s released two EPs, Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done—both of which were later combined into one cohesive project, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time. Following that success, he landed his first No. 1 as a collaborator on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” alongside Daniel Caesar. Now, for the first time, the soulful Long Beach, Calif. native took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform his breakout hit, “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Originally a breakup song, he explained to Billboard, “Ever since that moment, I always tried to touch on relatability as the starting point. If one person understands where I’m coming from, I know there’s going to be a world of people who relate.” Under a hue of warm lights, the 26-year-old crooned the ballad to a crowd of admiring fans and even had a brief moment with a member of famed K-Pop band, BTS. The heart-wrenching performance meshed well among the other gripping performances throughout the night including Silk Sonic’s opener with “Smokin’ Out The Window” and Chlöe’s ever-changing, dynamic performance of “Have Mercy.” Watch Givēon’s performance below.
MUSIC
BET

Soul Train Awards 2021 Live Blog: Check Out the Biggest, Bravest, Bombshell Moments of the Night!

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are in full effect, and it’s going to be an unforgettable night of big wins and even bigger performances showcasing the best in R&B and soul music. However, tonight’s not just about seeing our “Lady of Soul” honoree Ashanti or our “Living Legends” honoree Maxwell, both of whom are set to take the stage with a medley of their biggest hits.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Perform “Unloyal” At 2021 Soul Train Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner. Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC

