Tainy on Wanting to Work With Olivia Rodrigo, Loving Camila Cabello & More | AMAs 2021

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTainy opened up about wanting to collaborate with more...

POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Arrived at Her First AMAs in a Gown Fit For a Winner

Olivia Rodrigo makes her American Music Awards debut on Sunday night with seven whopping nominations — and a sparkling look fit for a winner. Dressed in a sheer, iridescent purple David Koma gown, the color of her Sour album cover, the singer, who's also performing at the show, certainly made a statement on the red carpet. The sequin dress even featured a fluffy feather trim on the bottom for extra drama.
Indy100

Fans react to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split: ‘I don’t believe in love anymore’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have officially split up.Cabello, 24, and Mendes, 23, announced the end of their two-year relationship on Instagram last night.Despite ending their relationship, the Havana and Treat You Better singers promised to remain “best friends”.The pair’s statement said: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”Fans are devastated at the news,...
mymixfm.com

Variety’s Hitmakers celebration honors Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and more

With just six weeks of 2021 left to go, it’s time to look back at the songs that made a big impact this year. Variety is doing just that with its fifth annual Hitmakers event, which will salute this year’s 25 top music acts. Among the nominees are Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Billie Eilish and many others.
CBS LA

Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste Dominate Grammy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year. (L-R) Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, and Damiano David of Måneskin speak onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations at the GRAMMY Museum on Nov. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were all nominated in the record, song and album of the year categories. Bieber and Doja Cat, along with...
US Magazine

Camila Cabello Gets a Mint Green Hair Makeover After Shawn Mendes Split: Photos

Moving on with a makeover! Just days after calling it quits with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello debuted a whole new look. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, November 20, to show off her mint green hair, which was styled in big bouncy curls. The Cinderella star’s post-breakup ‘do was completed thanks to stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who is also responsible for her shag cut in October.
Billboard

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Sonny & Cher and More Chart-Topping Pairs Who Called It Quits

Couples break up sometimes, and celebrity couples are no different. Even so, many music fans were saddened last week by the news that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had decided to call it quits (though they said they’d remain friends). But even though they have split, they will always have their memories — and a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The talented and photogenic pair topped the chart in August 2019 with “Señorita.”
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Solidified Her Status as a Glossier Girl at the AMAs — Shop the Entire Beauty Look

Olivia Rodrigo is a Glossier girl. After previously wearing makeup by the millennial-pink brand to the Met Gala and MTV Video Music Awards, the 18-year-old singer again turned to Glossier for her recent appearance at the American Music Awards. Rodrigo contrasted her sequin David Koma dress with muted makeup consisting of bronzed cheeks, a classic cat eye, flicked-up eyebrows, and a brown lip.
E! News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

Watch: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's friendship is "stronger than ever" but the same cannot be said of their relationship. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the pop stars announced that they have broken up after dating for more than two years. Camila...
Shape Magazine

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Have Broken Up

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Alicia Brunker. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits — at least romantically speaking. After dating for more than two years, the pair announced their split with a joint statement on Instagram on Wednesday night. "Hey guys, we've decide to end...
Daily Gate City

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo hit the AMAs red carpet

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Rachel Zegler and Maneskin hit the American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/97aed639091e42f0a72af7888a69e85b.
Laredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Lights Up 2021 AMAs With Powerhouse ‘Traitor’

Olivia Rodrigo brought maximum musical drama to the 2021 AMAs, playing a dynamic version of her ballad “Traitor.”. The songwriter opened the tune solo, strumming an acoustic guitar and crooning in the first verse and chorus. From there, she grabbed the mic and walked across the stage, leaving one dreamy backdrop (an open door leading to a star-lit scene) for another (a field of flowers). She arrived with her backing band, who amplified the song with a cello, keys, drums, and guitars.
The Independent

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split after two years: ‘Our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have ended their relationship after two years, the singers have announced.The pop stars shared the news of their split on Wednesday night (17 November), releasing a joint statement on their respective Instagram stories.The post read: “Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, began dating in July 2019, shortly after they released their hit single “Señorita” in June. Mendes and Cabello first collaborated in 2015 when they released the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”Mendes...
CELEBRITIES

