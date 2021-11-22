ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS Delivers Smooth Performance of ‘Butter’ to Cap Off 2021 AMAs

By Cydney Lee
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Korean group raked in three wins at the awards show. BTS capped off the 2021 AMAs with a smooth performance of their hit song “Butter” on Sunday (Nov. 21). The K-pop group raked in three wins at the awards show...

www.billboard.com

POPSUGAR

BTS Completely Stole the Show at the 2021 AMAs — Here Are 10 of Their Best Moments

I think it's pretty safe to say BTS totally owned the American Music Awards this year. The Korean boy band received so much love all around from their peers, fans, and definitely the ceremony itself. The dynamic group walked away with three major wins for every category they were nominated for — favorite pop song for "Butter," favorite pop duo or group (for the third time in a row), and the coveted artist of the year award (for the first time ever)! Between taking home some of the biggest awards and being the most popular group to snap selfies with some of our favorite celebrities, BTS might've had the most lit evening out of everyone in attendance. Ahead, check out all of the group's stellar moments from the AMAs!
MUSIC
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMAs Performance With BTS ‘Due to an Unexpected Personal Matter’

Sad news, Hotties. Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of her American Music Awards performance. The Houston rapper made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday, just a day before she was expected to hit the AMAs stage with South Korean boyband BTS. Though she kept details to a minimum, Megan told her fans she was unable to attend the fast-approaching ceremony “due to an unexpected personal matter.”
WORLD
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Pitchfork

Watch BTS and Coldplay Perform “My Universe” at AMAs 2021

BTS and Coldplay took the stage together at the 2021 American Music Awards this evening (November 21) for the inaugural live rendition of their joint single “My Universe.” The performance took place shortly before BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group. The group also won Artist of the Year. Check out the performance below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Zoe Wees Delivers Emotional ‘Girls Like Us’ Performance at 2021 AMAs

The rising pop star was named the first 'AMA Song of Soul moment' artist. Rising German pop star Zoe Wees fully arrived at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), performing her moving single “Girls Like Us” from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and winning over new fans in the process.
MUSIC
NME

BTS win Artist Of The Year at AMAs 2021: “This whole thing is a miracle”

BTS took home three awards at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight, including the top prize of Artist Of The Year. The record-breaking Korean group also collected the awards for Favourite Pop Duo Or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles. BTS were nominated...
MUSIC
#American Music Awards#Amas#Design#The Boys#Korean#Coldplay#Mrc Live Alternative#Penske Media#Billboard
Indy100

BTS fans react to their AMA performance and historic award win

BTS made history on Sunday night as they won Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, and their loyal fans have flooded social media with support for their favourite K-Pop group. The boyband won all three awards they were nominated for, including Favourite Pop Duo or Group...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

BTS Perform Their Megahit "Butter" at the American Music Awards, and Our Hearts Are Melting

The ARMY's hearts are probably still melting like butter after BTS's energetic performance at the 2021 American Music Awards. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope — clad in butter-yellow suits, of course — pulled out all the stops when they performed their smooth megahit "Butter" on the AMAs stage. Not only did BTS close the AMAs with perfectly choreographed dance moves, but the K-pop band also won big in three categories, including artist of the year.
MUSIC
Glam.com

BTS Named Artist of the Year at 2021 AMAs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – South Korean boy band BTS was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday – the top prize at the world’s largest fan-voted ceremony. The K-Pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
neworleanssun.com

Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing 'Butter' alongside BTS at AMA

Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): Rapper-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion's debut performance of the song 'Butter' alongside BTS is no longer on cards during the American Music Awards on Sunday. According to Variety, the rapper said she was forced to drop out due to "an unexpected personal matter."Megan made the announcement...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

BTS Totally Swept The AMAs And Dedicated All Of Their Epic Wins To ARMYs

Naturally, BTS grabbed all of the attention at the 2021 American Music Awards, and they grabbed a few major awards as well. The hit K-pop boy band not only shut down the stage with show-stopping performances, but also won the three major awards they were nominated for. The seven musicians have always made it clear they do it all for their fans, and these tweets about BTS’ 2021 AMAs sweep show just how much ARMYs love the group back.
MUSIC

