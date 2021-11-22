BTS Delivers Smooth Performance of ‘Butter’ to Cap Off 2021 AMAs

I think it's pretty safe to say BTS totally owned the American Music Awards this year. The Korean boy band received so much love all around from their peers, fans, and definitely the ceremony itself. The dynamic group walked away with three major wins for every category they were nominated for — favorite pop song for "Butter," favorite pop duo or group (for the third time in a row), and the coveted artist of the year award (for the first time ever)! Between taking home some of the biggest awards and being the most popular group to snap selfies with some of our favorite celebrities, BTS might've had the most lit evening out of everyone in attendance. Ahead, check out all of the group's stellar moments from the AMAs!

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO