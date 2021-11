The brand new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home features a medley of iconic Spidey villains. Ever since the first trailer for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped online, fans have been clamoring for more footage from the film. Official details on the film have been notoriously slim, despite a bevy of rumors and leaks suggesting that it is a live-action take on the Spider-Verse. The last trailer confirmed the return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who made his first appearance in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. It turns out that Doc Ock isn’t the only Spidey villain coming back.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO