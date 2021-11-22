ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villeneuve On Feyd & “Dune” Returnees

By Garth Franklin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith “Dune: Part Two” having gotten the green light and ready to shoot next year for a late 2023 release, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is still out there talking up “Dune: Part One” and how things will change with the next one. As we know that second film will adapt...

“The Matrix Resurrections” Is ‘Not A Sequel’

Anticipation is high for Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” even as many questions remain over just where the story of this franchise will go. Though ostensibly the fourth film in the series, this is certainly not a reboot but nor is it a straight sequel either. Some characters are coming back, most with their same actors, but things are still quite different.
First Showing

Watch: 'The Beauty of Denis Villeneuve' Cinematography Highlights

"We're so bounded by time, by its order. But now I am not so sure I believe in beginnings and endings." There's a lovely new video on YouTube to watch titled "The Beauty of Denis Villeneuve." It's made by a French movie lover who runs a YT channel called "The Beauty Of" making short videos about the beautiful cinematography found in various films & TV & games. This one is all about Villeneuve and his movies, from Incendies to Dune and everything else (he has made 10 features in total so far). All set to the music "On the Nature of Daylight" also heard in Arrival. Villeneuve has worked with these great cinematographers: Greig Fraser, Roger Deakins, Bradford Young, André Turpin, Nicolas Bolduc, and Pierre Gill. There's many other memorable shots not seen in this video, but this just makes me want to rewatch every last one of his movies.
Empire

Dune Spoiler Interview: Denis Villeneuve On The Ending, Paul’s Dreams, And What’s Coming In Part Two

Contains spoilers for Dune: Part One – but no major book spoilers. After spending much of the past two years in our own homes, Denis Villeneuve gave us all what we needed. With the arrival of his cinematic adaptation of Dune (tackling the first half of Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi novel), the filmmaker took audiences on a thrilling trip to desert planet Arrakis for an adventure packed with Spice, sandworms, and subterfuge. From its mind-blowing sense of scale, to its epic story, and incredible performances from the entire cast – including Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto, and an array of favourites from Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho to Zendaya’s Chani – it’s an instant sci-fi masterpiece.
tasteofcinema.com

All 10 Denis Villeneuve Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Following his latest film, Denis Villeneuve has officially entered the minds of casual audiences and dived right into the discussion for the most sought-out auteur in the business. Granted, Dune might be the introduction to his work for millions of viewers, but in his sci-fi epic, Villeneuve is merely reaping the benefits of more than a decades’ worth of filmmaking of the highest order.
Denis Villeneuve
International Business Times

'Dune 2' To Explore 'Space-Travelling'; Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals Sequel Details

"Dune" director Denis Villeneuve says the sequel to the sci-fi movie will explore space traveling. The 54-year-old director told Empire magazine that throughout the first installment he "tried to keep all the space-traveling as mysterious as possible, like almost bringing some kind of mysticism or sacred relationship with that part of the movie."
georgiastatesignal.com

Dune Is Pure Sci-Fi Excellence

“Dune: Part One” is the third adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi book series of the same name. The book is notoriously hard to adapt, and many have questioned why Villeneuve is attempting such a bold project. The 2021 version of “Dune” does this by creating one of the best sci-fi...
uncmirror.com

Review: “Dune” Will Rock Your World

“The Lord of The Rings,” “Star Wars” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are some of the biggest franchises in entertainment history. They have inspired, excited and enamored people of all generations. These movies stand the test of time and contain a rewatch value that may not end for years to come.
lanthorn.com

Column: Dune (1984) review

David Lynch, director of several critically acclaimed works like “Mulholland Drive” and “Twins Peaks” was the first to adapt the novel “Dune” to the big screen. It was a difficult task, but Lynch was able to pull it off and make another cult classic. The biggest obstacle with watching this...
CinemaBlend

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Explains Why Part 2 Will Be ‘Amazing’

Dune is still making waves as one of the biggest movie events of the year. Despite concerns over the movie’s release on both streaming and theaters, the sci-fi epic exceeded expectations, and fans can’t wait for the continuation of Denis Villeneuve’s franchise. Dune 2 is officially happening, so fans can prepare for more Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet in what will likely be an even better film than the first in Villeneuve’s eyes. Dune director Denis Villeneuve explains why Part 2 will be “amazing.”
thesagonline.com

“Dune: Part One” falls short in female representation

For a movie that heavily advertised its star-studded cast, it is shocking that “Dune: Part One’s” principal selling point, Zendaya, barely makes an appearance in the film’s two and a half hours. “Dune” arrived in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) lives on the...
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Possibly Teased Feyd-Rautha Casting in Dune: Part 2

Did Barry Keoghan tease that he was cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part 2?. Denis Villeneuve has already confirmed that we'll be seeing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. But is it possible that we already know who will play the ruthless villain in the sequel? Eternals star Barry Keoghan may have already teased being cast for the role in the highly anticipated second movie.
