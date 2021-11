Adele is currently promoting her new album, titled "30," but she took a moment to help mark a special moment for one couple during her two-hour CBS special that aired on Sunday evening. The singer told the crowd that she was helping Quentin Brunson, a TV and film producer, propose to his girlfriend of over seven years, vegan chef Ashleigh Mann, during her intimate concert, which was attended by Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gabrielle Union (amongst other A-listers!). To help pull off the surprise, Adele told the crowd to be extremely quiet—"If you make a noise, I'm gonna kill ya," she hushed, footage of the moment shows—before the lights went low and Brunson brought out Mann in a blindfold.

