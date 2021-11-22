Jeff Johnson Shares 3 Things About Texas Winter Storm + Trump’s Impeachment Trial [WATCH]

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was caught trying to pretend she's both for and against vaccines. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Mace told Jason Chaffetz she believed in "natural immunity." But just hours later, she had another story for CNN. "One of the things that the CDC has...
Reverend #RaphaelWarnock joins the show to discuss Georgia and why he knows that he will be the best candidate for the #USSenate. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
People all over are experiencing some rough winters…even Black Tony can’t make it to work again because he’s snowed in. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
Comments / 0