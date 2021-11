Kayleigh Hahn is back where she wants to be – on stage dancing in front of a live audience. Kayleigh is one of two dozen dancers performing in “Alight: Fall Dance Concert” presented by the BGSU Department of Theatre and Film, tonight (Nov. 19) and Saturday (Nov. 20) at 8 p.m. at the Donnell Theatre in the Wolfe Center of the Art. Tickets are available for purchase online from the BGSU Arts Box Office or by calling 419-372-8171. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations are asked to call 419-372-8495 prior to the show.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO