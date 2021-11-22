Warriors Observations: Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Fuel Win Vs. Raptors

Andrew Wiggins totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in the Warriors’ 117-99 win over the Nets on Tuesday. Wiggins continued to heat up in the Warriors’ win over the Nets, as he scored 19.0 points and was able to carry his own defensively against an aggressive Nets team. He isn't going to put up tremendous stat-lines night-in and night-out; however, he has proven his role and contribution as a member of the starting rotation. It feels as though Wiggins has a lot more to offer and that he is poised to have an all-star level month of play should he continue to find his rhythm and identity in this evolving ball club. He is a great value in cash games and could be held as a coveted season-long asset moving forward.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO