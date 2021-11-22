ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors Observations: Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Fuel Win Vs. Raptors

By Kendra Andrews
NBC Bay Area
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- In their first game back at Chase Center after a four-game road trip, the Warriors picked up right where they left off, beating the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night. Steph Curry struggled, scoring just 12 points, but you never would have guessed it based on...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr breaks down Andrew Wiggins’ resurgence with Warriors to ‘2 things’

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has an explanation about Andrew Wiggins’ notable form this season. Touted to fill the void left by Klay Thompson, the expectation from Andrew Wiggins was high since he joined the Warriors. But despite proving that he can score, he didn’t instantly make a huge impact as injuries halted him from doing so. However, the 26-year-old appears to be finally making his mark this season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
basketball-addict.com

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reveals ‘one of the perks’ of being Stephen Curry’s teammate

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has raved about a rare perk of having a player like Stephen Curry as a teammate. The Warriors visited the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center for the first time this season. Contrary to what many were expecting, Andrew Wiggins witnessed some fans in attendance cheering for the Dubs. Stating […] The post Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reveals ‘one of the perks’ of being Stephen Curry’s teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Andrew Wiggins cashes out at the buzzer to give Warriors halftime lead

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors gave his team a big boost against the Brooklyn Nets as he hit a three-point shot at the halftime buzzer. The Warriors are taking on the Nets in Brooklyn. They’re both the two best teams in the NBA right now and this could be a potential finals matchup. […] The post Andrew Wiggins cashes out at the buzzer to give Warriors halftime lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins continues to heat-up win over the Nets

Andrew Wiggins totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in the Warriors’ 117-99 win over the Nets on Tuesday. Wiggins continued to heat up in the Warriors’ win over the Nets, as he scored 19.0 points and was able to carry his own defensively against an aggressive Nets team. He isn't going to put up tremendous stat-lines night-in and night-out; however, he has proven his role and contribution as a member of the starting rotation. It feels as though Wiggins has a lot more to offer and that he is poised to have an all-star level month of play should he continue to find his rhythm and identity in this evolving ball club. He is a great value in cash games and could be held as a coveted season-long asset moving forward.
NBA
FanSided

Andrew Wiggins is having another career year with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are 12-2, and while Stephen Curry may be the unanimous leader of this team, there have been hefty contributions from several other players. Draymond Green has been phenomenal this season, especially in the team’s last game against the Brooklyn Nets. Aside from those two, no player has been more impressive and consistent than former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Chiozza
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Andrew Wiggins
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: How Jordan Poole has emulated Stephen Curry

The remix is almost never as good as the original. Yet, Jordan Poole has successfully emulated the great Stephen Curry as he has become his own version of the Golden State Warriors‘ floor general. Jordan Poole has found success by emulating Stephen Curry and putting his own style on the...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Raptors keep Curry cold, but Wiggins & Poole carry Dubs to 119-104 victory

The Golden State Warriors returned to Chase Center on Sunday for their fourth game in six days. Returning from an East Coast road trip, the Dubs seemed set for a slow start. Yet with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green back in the starting lineup, Golden State dominated from start to finish en route to a 125-112 victory.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Stop rolling your eyes: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins keeping ‘foot on the gas’

BROOKLYN — A lot of eyes rolled when Andrew Wiggins followed his finest game of the season by saying: “I’m going to keep it rolling. I’m going to stay aggressive. A lot more good games are coming.”. To those who have interpreted Wiggins’ nonchalant demeanor as a lack of effort...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Jordan Poole steps up to the challenge, lifts undermanned Warriors over Pistons

Down a quartet of key players, the Warriors relied on Poole and Andrew Wiggins to carry the offensive load and return home from a four-game road trip with three wins and a 14-2 record, still on top of the NBA. It was evident the fans inside Little Caesars Arena were disappointed not be treated to another spectacle from Steph Curry, who missed his first game of the season while nursing a bruised left hip; the arena erupted in cheers when the Warriors' bruised-up superstar emerged from the tunnel ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Poole Fuel Warriors#Nbc Sports#Chase Center#Mvp
warriorscentral.com

Difference between Warriors and Nets? Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving

Wiggins, on the other hand, had to be aware that his teammates want him, need him, and were willing to defend and protect him. Opposing teams and their fans are going to start getting sick of the theme of the Magic Warriors, where average and flawed players are initiated into the brotherhood and give up all selfish habits and thoughts and rise to a higher level of humanity. But from the outside, all we can know is that we see.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Jordan Poole heating up with back-to-back games with 32 or more points

The Golden State Warriors elected to give Steph Curry a night off against the Detroit Pistons, the final contest of a four-game road swing, before returning to the Bay Area. With Golden State’s Most Valuable Player candidate out, Jordan Poole took over against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. The former Michigan Wolverines player notched a season-high 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field with seven rebounds and two assists.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Raptors vs. Warriors prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/21/21

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Raptors-Warriors prediction and pick. The Raptors and Warriors play on Sunday, with the Warriors looking to remain the hottest team on the planet. Golden State...
NBA
NBA

Poole and Wiggins Combine for 65 Points in Win Over Raptors

Playing at home for the first time in nine days, the Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-104 at Chase Center on Sunday night. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combined for 65 points in the win. Poole scored a season-high 33 points on 13 shots, while Wiggins recorded 32 points and six rebounds. The Warriors now advance to an NBA-best 15-2 record.
NBA
NBA

Game Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors - 11/21/21

The Warriors return to Chase Center after a four-game road trip to host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. The Dubs have won seven straight games at Chase Center and are 8-1 at home on the season. They will face an 8-9 Raptors team that has lost six of their last eight games.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jordan Poole continues to ball out in win over the Raptors

Jordan Poole totaled 33 points (10-13 FG, 8-11 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in the Warriors’ 119-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday. Poole continued to ball out in the Warriors’ win over the Raptors as he put together his second straight performance of more than 30.0 points. He is proving to be a consistent source of offensive production and is becoming something special in this rotation. If Poole can continue to play with this high level of passion and aggression, he should undoubtedly remain a key player in the rotation, whether starting or not. His value mainly rests on his scoring, which produces added risks to investing in his talent, but he could be an excellent low-owned fantasy asset if well positioned in a well-rounded fantasy squad. There is a "bubble" forming when it comes to Poole; however, the good thing is that should it bust, there still may be value to recoup.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy