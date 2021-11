Do you remember how you felt after the Penn State game in 2019?. I remember feeling relief, like a weight had been lifted. The stage had been set at the end of the game for the kind of heartbreak with which Gopher fans are intimately familiar: No. 4-ranked Penn State was in the red zone, needing only 11 yards for the go-ahead score that would snatch victory away from Minnesota in the final minutes of the game. But, as you well know, that game scripted a new ending to a familiar story. In doing so, it felt like some of the demons that have plagued this program had been exorcised, and P.J. Fleck spoke on that after the game:

