PORTLAND, Maine — The latest data from Maine's CDC show a record-high number of people in hospitals across the state with COVID-19. Three hundred twenty-seven people are in hospital beds with the virus, a pandemic high. One hundred eight are in critical care, and 39 are on a ventilator. The state reports just 55 critical care beds remain in the state. Hospitals can "flex" beds into ICU beds, so long as the equipment and staff are available.

3 DAYS AGO