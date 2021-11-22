ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

After 50 years, Randol’s in Lafayette has closed

By Dionne Johnson
 7 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –An iconic Lafayette restaurant has closed its doors after 50 years in business.

Randol’s on Kaliste Saloom Road opened at its regular time and then closed its doors for the final time at the end of business Saturday.

“We weren’t expecting it so soon, but last night was our last night of two steppin’, toe tappin’ fun,” the restaurant announced in a social media post.

The longtime restaurant, on Lafayette’s Southside, was frequently by generations of local families and was a favorite among tourist for its crawfish and crabs.

Live music always followed and everyone hit the dance floor for some two-stepping.

KLFY News 10

Lafayette church, Popeyes on West Pinhook vandalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Vandals smashed the windows of multiple businesses along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette. New Beginnings Church, an auto body shop and Popeyes, near the Oil Center, all received heavy damage. Pastor Larry Wilson of New Beginnings says police are investigating after someone threw a brick through two church windows and fled the […]
