Family issues statement after children of former Hollister Police Sgt. shot, one killed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KION) Two children of a recently retired Hollister Police sergeant, Ray Celano, were shot Saturday night at a skate park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to Hollister Police. One of the sons and another family member were killed.

"Ray and Sunhee Celano are basically living at the Hospital as they standby with Dylan in the ICU," the Celanos said in a statement to KION. "They are mourning the death of their beloved Dominic as they provide all the support they can for Dylan and his recovery."

According to the statement, Dylan woke up for the first time on Monday. The doctors were able to save his arm, although he hasn't been able to move it and they were also able to save his eye, and believe his vision will recover, they added.

The Celanos also said that Dominic’s best friend and his family, among other family friends, flew out to Colorado to be with them.

Police said Sgt. Ray Celano had recently retired and moved his family to Colorado Springs last month.

Hollister Police said Celano's two sons, 14-year-old Dominic and 12-year-old Dylan were skateboarding with an adult cousin at Memorial Skate Park when multiple shots were fired. Dominic and the adult nephew were both killed. Dylan was shot multiple times and is in stable but critical condition at a local medical center, according to police.

"They still do not have any details of the shooting but witnesses have stated the boys were skateboarding when they were approached by a group," the Celanos said. "One of them pulled out a gun and shot Dylan multiple times and then shot Dominic and his cousin Gage when they ran to help Dylan."

There have been no reports of an arrest. Dominic would have turned 15 on November 29th.

The Hollister Police Department said they are heartbroken by the news and are asking the Hollister community to join them in prayers for Dominic, Dylan's recovery and the entire Celano family.

The Hollister Police Officer’s Association said they are also reaching out to their membership for assistance for the Celano family after this tragedy. The association said they will also organize a public donation campaign.

According to the Celanos, the initial information revealed that it appeared to be random and an unprovoked attack. The Colorado Springs Police Department has not made a statement and is asking for anyone who knows anything about the shooting to please come forward.

The post Family issues statement after children of former Hollister Police Sgt. shot, one killed appeared first on KION546 .