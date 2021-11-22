Reports of a brush fire off of Highway 166 in Santa Maria

CAL FIRE SLO confirmed at least 5 engines are on scene battling the blaze that has the potential to grow up to two acres.

The fire broke out around 7:05 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 166 and Alamo Creek Road in Santa Maria.

According to local authorities, there was a car accident involving at least one vehicle that sparked the blaze on the side of the road.

As of now, there are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.