Santa Maria, CA

Reports of a brush fire off of Highway 166 in Santa Maria

By Claudia Buccio
KSBY News
 7 days ago
CAL FIRE SLO confirmed at least 5 engines are on scene battling the blaze that has the potential to grow up to two acres.

The fire broke out around 7:05 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 166 and Alamo Creek Road in Santa Maria.

According to local authorities, there was a car accident involving at least one vehicle that sparked the blaze on the side of the road.

As of now, there are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.

KSBY News

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

