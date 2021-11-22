ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Najee Harris leaves game at Chargers, then returns after nasty hit

By Gerry Dulac
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night when the Steelers badly missed several injured stars, they may have lost yet another. Running back Najee Harris left the game at Los Angeles in the fourth quarter on Sunday night after taking a vicious hit to the head...

www.post-gazette.com

NFL

