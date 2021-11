Mother-in-law pride! Amy Roloff gave an update on how her son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, are feeling eight months after the pair announced their miscarriage. “I’m just amazed at the strength of Tori,” the Short and Simple author, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 1, while promoting the upcoming Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After special on TLC. “We all know that was a devastating thing for both of them in different ways. … That sadness can be overwhelming.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO