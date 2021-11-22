ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

Teen hurt in Mt. Healthy shooting Sunday evening

By Kendria Lafleur
 7 days ago
A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Mt. Healthy Sunday evening, according to police.

The boy is expected to recover; police described his injuries as "minor."

The shooting happened at the Clovernook Apartments, which have been under a curfew for teens for months in an effort to curb what Mount Healthy Police called an increase in violence involving juveniles.

In October, police extended the curfew and walked it back to 9 p.m., instead of the previously-instated 10 p.m. curfew.

The curfew states that, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., all kids under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian while outside the apartment complex, or be on their way home. Police said in August that those found in violation of the curfew will be detained and released to a parent or legal guardian, or transported to juvenile detention if a caregiver cannot be reached.

Police have not released any information about who they believe may have shot the 16-year-old on Sunday.

