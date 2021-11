Ohio State has its most difficult challenge of the season so far, and maybe the most difficult challenge the team will face all year, on Tuesday night when Duke comes to Value City Arena for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. While the Buckeyes already have seen some tough opponents through the first six games of the season and will continue to do so throughout the Big Ten campaign, none may be more challenging than the newly-named No. 1 team in the country.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO