Vaccine data returns after 13-day break

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has resumed updating vaccination numbers across the state after a 13-day hiatus while its dashboard was down. No new data was provided between Nov. 5 and Nov. 18.

However, the DHS database still doesn't show how many children ages 5 to 11 have received their first Pfizer vaccine. Nationwide, roughly 10% of the 28 million children in that age category have already received their first dose. Nearly half of children ages 12 to 15 (49.4%) in Wisconsin have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination since they became eligible for the shot in May.

Over the past two weeks, the state's vaccination rate for residents with at least one dose climbed by 0.5%, up to 58.6%. In western Wisconsin, Trempealeau County saw a 0.9% increase, St. Croix and Buffalo counties climbed by 0.8%, while Barron and Pepin counties saw a 0.7% increase. Trempealeau County is the only area in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s rate. Meanwhile, Eau Claire County's vaccination rate continues to fall further behind the state's rate.

Rusk (39.8%), Clark (34.9%) and Taylor (33.1%) counties are the three counties in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state with 75.4% of its residents with at least one shot, up 0.6% from the last report two weeks ago. Door County has the second-highest rate at 74.4%, up 0.8% from two weeks ago.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.41 million residents, up from 3.38 million residents (58.1%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 3.23 million Wisconsinites (55.5%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.21 million (55.1%) two weeks ago.

However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate and is falling further back. About 68.8% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 81.7% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 58.9% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.

About 70% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 69.3% two weeks ago. Eau Claire (68.1%), Chippewa (65.1%) and Dunn (53.9%) counties all trail the state’s adult vaccination rate.

Roughly 87.3% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 75.1% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 57.5% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 52.4%, American Indian population at 43.1%, and Black population at 36.7%. About 12.6% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”