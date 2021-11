It was not pretty last night, but a win is a win is a win. The Blackhawks were able to hold-off the Vancouver Canucks, a team that is not exactly the Edmonton Oilers, and steal a 1-0 win thanks largely, and basically only, because of the performance of Marc-André Fleury in net. Sure, Brandon Hagel had to score the goal to break the scoreless tie, but honestly, if given the chance last night, Fleury probably could have done that for Chicago too.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO