Boston, MA

Holiday Rush Is On: Thanksgiving Air Travel Up 80% Over 2020

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — According to AAA, 53.4 million people across the country are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and at Logan Airport there were dozens of travelers making their way home for the holidays Sunday night. Karen Larkin -making the journey from Florida – said she’s excited to spend...

