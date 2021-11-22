ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Rush Is On: Thanksgiving Air Travel Up 80% Over 2020

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday season air travel is...

boston.cbslocal.com

Related
southplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: Buckle up and move over for first responders this holiday travel season

It’s a simple task that can save your life, yet not everyone does it. We’re talking about buckling up when you get into a vehicle. Nov. 14 was National Seat Belt Day and with the holiday season approaching and many people likely to be hitting the roads, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind you to fasten your seat belt, whether you’re driving or just a passenger.
TRAVEL
WTOP

Travelers brace as holiday travel rush returns to Reagan National

Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and travelers are seeing the rush at D.C.’s Reagan National Airport. Not everyone flying is traveling for the holiday. Kristen flew to D.C. from Atlanta for business. Her advice after waiting in “ridiculous” lines at security checkpoints in Atlanta: “Get to the airport 15 hours early.”
TRAVEL
WSAV News 3

Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Returning Thanksgiving Travelers Encounter Few Delays At Local Airports

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Carl White expected to be greeted by a chaotic scene when he arrived at San Francisco International Sunday for his return flight home to the United Kingdom after visiting family in the Bay Area over the Thanksgiving holiday. But instead the lines were moving smoothly and there were few delays. The experience for most travelers was surprisingly stress free. “We’re here probably six hours before our flight is due to go — way too early,” White said. “Just trying to avoid the traffic on the way in. Although we didn’t really encounter any.” For White and Samantha Jayasuriya,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

Latest COVID Travel Ban To South Africa Interrupts Christmas Plans For Some Families

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Boston’s South African community is bracing for another isolating holiday season as the country halts flights coming from eight African countries. It’s been two long years since Siphokazi Mangcu has seen her family in South Africa. The Cambridge woman planned to return with her two kids this Christmas until news of the latest travel ban disrupted her plans. “We just feel helpless. We’re helpless. We don’t know,” said Mangcu. There’s uncertainty in when she’ll be able to return to her home country and how strong the Omicron variant is. “It’s more than just cutting off flights,” Mangcu explained. “It has been two...
TRAVEL
cbslocal.com

Delta Air Lines Issuing Waivers To Travelers For Flights to Israel

As a result of new travel restrictions imposed by the Israeli government, Delta Air Lines announced Sunday that the carrier is issuing travel waivers for customers who may be impacted. According to a Delta release, a fare difference waiver for customers booked on flights to Tel Aviv (TLV) through Dec....
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Cautious As COVID Omicron Variant Prompts US Travel Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Monday, the United States will impose new travel restrictions as more countries confirm cases of the new Omicron COVID variant. Philadelphians are hoping the variant doesn’t derail their holiday. It’s officially the holiday season, and yearly traditions are back in full swing. “It’s amazing that this year, we can be out,” Sarah Germanovich of Philadelphia told CBS3. But with new outings come new concerns as some Philadelphians worry about the threat of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. “I have heard about the new variant, and I am concerned about it,” Germanovich said. In just a few hours, the US will ban...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Indigenous Business Owners Encourage People To Buy From Local Indigenous Businesses This Holiday Season

Denver (CBS)- The day after Black Friday has traditionally been small business Saturday. People are encouraged to spend money at smaller and local businesses.  If you were at the National Western Center in Denver Saturday, you could also buy American. Nick Ohitika Najin was selling soap and bath salts at Saturday’s Pow-Wow.  He and his 9-year-old daughter Haleakala run their business Lakota Body Care from their home in Aurora. It all started as a way to raise money to pay for gymnastics lessons. “So, she made soaps. I helped he make it and it took off from there,” said Nick. They started in...
DENVER, CO

