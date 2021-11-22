ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Heyward Punched Justin Herbert in the Stomach After Chasing Him Down

 7 days ago
Justin Herbert ran all over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sudnay night. Herbert broke one for 36 yards in the fourth quarter, but was chased down by Cam Heyward. It was an impressive effort by Hayward to stay with the play and somehow catch Herbert. Probably exhausted, Heyward was not quick to get off the quarterback.

When wide receiver Joshua Palmer tried to get him off Herbert, Heyward pushed him away and then dove back onto Herbert, appearing to punch him in the stomach. Heyward drew a penalty, but the punch appeared to be out of the view of officials.

Will the NFL take a second look at this tomorrow?

go nuts
7d ago

john, I'm a Steelers fan and I thought that was definitely a cheap shot by Hayward. he definitely lost his cool and should have been thrown out of the game. the play was wayyy over at that point. no excuse for that.

63
You said What!!
7d ago

Saw it. There was no need for it. The guy was already down and out of the blue he punches him. Should have been thrown out of the game.

37
Creepin Jesus
7d ago

assault, should be convicted and tossed from league, no place for this ....he was acting out like a bully cuz the man was beating his team and his defensive team....arrest and convict, thrown out of league

25
