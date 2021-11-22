Cam Heyward Punched Justin Herbert in the Stomach After Chasing Him Down

Justin Herbert ran all over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sudnay night. Herbert broke one for 36 yards in the fourth quarter, but was chased down by Cam Heyward. It was an impressive effort by Hayward to stay with the play and somehow catch Herbert. Probably exhausted, Heyward was not quick to get off the quarterback.

When wide receiver Joshua Palmer tried to get him off Herbert, Heyward pushed him away and then dove back onto Herbert, appearing to punch him in the stomach. Heyward drew a penalty, but the punch appeared to be out of the view of officials.

Will the NFL take a second look at this tomorrow?