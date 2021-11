Gostisbehere recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings. Gostisbehere set up Travis Boyd for the game-tying goal at 4:44 of the third period. The 28-year-old Gostisbehere entered Sunday with no points in his two prior games -- that's just his second multi-game drought, along with a five-game skid in late October. The American defenseman has impressed with two goals, 12 assists, 39 shots on net and 22 blocked shots through 19 contests.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO