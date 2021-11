A grand jury will decide the next move for a Cleveland man, 23, after he was caught Nov. 21 with 12 items totaling $2,457 stolen from the Home Depot. An employee called police after the man was seen leaving the store with a cart full of stolen faucets and loading the merchandise into his vehicle. The responding officer questioned him and found all of the stolen items in the trunk, along with suspected marijuana and a pipe under a seat.

