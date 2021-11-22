ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks lament officials’ decision to overturn CB Sidney Jones’ interception

By Bob Condotta
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a second straight game, and a second straight loss, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was left scratching his head about a reversed call he felt also helped turn the game against Seattle. Last week in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay, Carroll questioned an apparent early first-down run by...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Fox Sports Radio

Russell Wilson Doesn't Look the Same

Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington double down on Russell Wilson needing more time to get his finger right after having surgery on his mallet finger. Brady Quinn: "You can have one small injury like that, or at least it seems...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Why the Seahawks Organization is Officially in Crisis

Colin Cowherd: “The Seahawks have been in crisis for two years since Paul Allen passed away and Pete Carroll got way too much power. I have been on this for 2 to 2.5 years. I like Pete, I know Pete, he should go into the Hall of Fame, and like Jimmy Johnson, he was one of the few guys that was elite in college and a great pro coach. But we’ve been on this for two years, Paul Allen passed away, he was a great owner of the Blazers and the Seahawks – totally committed and loved sports. He loved his rock n’ roll music and he loved sports. He passed away and he gave it to his sister. She’s not into sports, she’s not connected to the team, and many don’t think it works. Pete has a lot of power now and I don’t like coaches with too much power, including Bill Belichick. The Jamal Adams trade for Seattle was ridiculous. Two firsts, a third, and a safety for a safety?? And I like Jamal Adams. Seattle is in a crisis and you know they’re in a crisis when a Hall of Fame coach nearing the end of his career starts blaming the OFFICIALS for a loss at Green Bay. It’s hard to blame the officials when you get shut out. I don’t think any reasonable fan saw that game and said ‘THE OFFICIALS ARE COSTING US THIS GAME!’ Seattle’s defense with a defensive head coach is 31st, and it’s been bad and getting worse for years. The offense is outdated, Russell Wilson is now mired in fourth place and there is no real way out. They’re just not that good. The Seahawks organization is in crisis, it has been for 3 years, and nobody wants to talk about it. You have to hire OFFENSIVE coaches in this league going forward, unless you have a defensive coach like a Belichick or a McDermott, who finds a gem as an offensive coordinator, and gives the offense to that side. Who is winning in this league right now is offensive coaches or defensive guys who find a gem at OC. Seattle has an ownership issue, they’ve got an unhappy quarterback issue, and they have a power dynamic that is unhealthy where the coach has too much say. Seattle’s issues are solvable. They’ve got a great quarterback and 3 or 4 unbelievable players, but the power dynamic is off and when Pete Carroll is blaming officials, that feels a little outdated and a little desperate.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

NFL Fans Don’t Believe This Week’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season. Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, Wilson is making a claim...
NFL
Sporting News

Packers' Aaron Rodgers questions Seahawks' Jamal Adams celebrating routine interception: 'I kind of threw it right to him'

Aaron Rodgers doesn't throw a lot of interceptions, so it was surprising to see him toss a bad one in the Packers' 17-0 win over the Seahawks in Week 10. What wasn't surprising was the reaction from the interceptor, Jamal Adams. The Seahawks' safety hadn't recorded an interception since Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season when he was with the Jets. His pick against the Packers was just the third total in his career.
NFL
SportsGrid

Kyler Murray a game-time decision vs. Seahawks in Week 11

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1462263574223597574. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Kyler Murray‘s ankle injury could have him miss his third straight start. Murray was more involved at practice this week, but Colt McCoy will likely start his third consecutive game for the Cardinals. The good news for Arizona is that the Cardinals are heading into a bye week, so that will give Murray more time to heal before their next game. McCoy is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but ESPN is reporting he’ll be ready to go against the Seahawks. Arizona ranks seventh in passing yards with 2,701 and is currently in first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals were able to secure a win with McCoy at the helm two weeks ago against the 49ers but dropped last week’s matchup against the Panthers.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

Kyler Murray out, Colt McCoy in for Cardinals. Seahawks without D.J. Reed, Sidney Jones in

The last-place Seahawks’ chances to beat the first-place Cardinals should have gone way up well before they got on the field. Arizona announced 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday at Lumen Field Kyler Murray was inactive for the game. The first-overall choice in the 2019 NFL draft and speedy, dynamic quarterback missed his third consecutive game because of a sprained ankle.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Nfl Football#American Football#Seattle#Cardinals
KTSM

Jones exits game with knee injury as Packers shutout Seahawks, 17-0

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reported on Monday that Jones indeed suffered a mild sprain of his right MCL and will be out 1-2 weeks. GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday to improve to 8-2 on the season, but for many Packers fans around the nation, […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks Lose Rookie CB Tre Brown to Patellar Tendon Injury

Putting an exclamation point on a horrible afternoon at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may have potentially lost one of their promising young players for the remainder of the 2021 season. Speaking with reporters following Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Cardinals, coach Pete Carroll told reporters starting left cornerback Tre Brown...
NFL
Yardbarker

In Retrospect, Seahawks' Decision to Cut CB Pierre Desir Does Not Look Great

The Seahawks seem to have finally found a winning combo at outside cornerback, moving D.J. Reed back to the right side and slotting in rookie Tre Brown on the left. In two official starts together, the duo has allowed just four catches on 13 targets for a meager 55 yards against offenses led by quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks rookie CB Tre Brown not surprised by his early success

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense has engineered a complete turnaround since a gruesome start to the 2021 season. One of the many reasons why this unit is performing so much better has been the vastly-improved coverage on the back end. Across the board, Seattle’s DBs have been playing tight and aggressive D lately, helping limit opponents to just 12.33 points per game over the last month.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

S Jamal Adams Active; CB D.J. Reed Inactive For Seahawks' Week 11 Game vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will have Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but right cornerback D.J. Reed is inactive. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after sitting out that day's practice, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said both would be game-day decisions. Also...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy