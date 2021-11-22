ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

FNF Play of the Week | Notre Dame's Ross Miller Interception

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DI7xr_0d3at47a00

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 12 is Notre Dame's Ross Miller. Miller intercepted a pass in the Pioneers 42-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Congrats to Miller and Notre Dame for winning our Play of the Week.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Miller
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
The Spun

Mark May Has Message For Ohio State After Loss To Michigan

Heading into today’s big-time matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes were favorites to take down the Michigan Wolverines and retain their spot in the College Football Playoff. But with today’s disappointing 42-27 loss in The Big House, the No. 2 team in the nation will now almost certainly drop out of the top four.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry names a leader

Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#Notre Dame#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With Brady Quinn’s Comment

As a former Notre Dame quarterback and failed Cleveland Browns quarterback, FOX analyst Brady Quinn doesn’t have a ton of allies in the Ohio State fanbase. He isn’t going to make many more with his recent comments. Over the weekend, Quinn took to Twitter and mused about what Alabama QB...
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton’s regular season likely over

Notre Dame survived its greatest remaining regular-season challenge on Saturday without star safety Kyle Hamilton. Two days later, Irish head coach Brian Kelly revealed it is rather likely his defense will need to make do without the junior captain for the rest of the season. “His injury is going to...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football Game Saturday: Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech odds and prediction for NCAA Week 12 game

The Notre Dame football team will look to continue their hot streak on Saturday, as they play host to Georgia Tech in their home finale of the 2021 season. Don’t look now, but the Notre Dame football team is hitting their stride, and have been one of the more dominant teams in college football since their bye week. They are running the ball effectively, playing outstanding defense, and the play from the quarterback has been more than efficient.
NOTRE DAME, IN
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy