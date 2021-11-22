ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Great Movement’ Review: La Paz Takes Center Stage in This Idiosyncratic Portrait of a City

By Manuel Betancourt
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a symphonic rhythm to the aptly-titled Bolivian film “The Great Movement” (“El Gran Movimiento”). Kiro Russo’s portrait of La Paz is driven more by sensory cues than by any steady...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Review: Sergei Loznitsa’s Immersive Dive Into Lithuania’s Battle for Independence

However much you think you know about modern Lithuanian history, you’re almost certain to leave wiser after digesting all 248 minutes of . That the film is both intricately researched and archivally rich comes as no surprise considering it’s by Sergei Loznitsa, the sharp, scholarly and impossibly prolific Ukrainian filmmaker whose gift for spinning art from raw archival material has been repeatedly proven — most recently in this year’s Cannes selection “Babi Yar. Context.” Less expected, perhaps, is that a four-hour record of dense political negotiations and standoffs, braided with one extended talking-head interview, should go by as quickly as it does.
MOVIES
WTOK-TV

‘Downton Abbey’ takes center stage in Atlanta

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re a fan of the hit TV series Downton Abbey- start planning your trip to Atlanta! A new exhibition featuring the sets, costumes, and historic events from popular, British historical drama is now open in the ATL. Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions...
ATLANTA, GA
Times Daily

Mini pies take center stage

When I have a lot of people coming over, I love to make mini pies, or "pie cups." I coined the name "pie cup" when I created a "pie program" for one of my restaurants and vowed to make pie the new cupcake in NYC. Support local journalism reporting on...
FOOD & DRINKS
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: Art Centric’s ‘Dreamgirls’ at Baltimore Center Stage

Gather a bunch of Black theater makers together and chances are that a majority of them will have had some association with “Dreamgirls.” After watching the current iteration currently running at Baltimore Center Stage, I couldn’t be prouder to be counted among their number. In the competent hands of the leaders of Arts Centric and their stellar team of professionals, this one reminds us why we love theatre.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Stage#Capital City#Dissection#Bolivian#Andean#Latin American
shipnc.com

Portraits of White with Frances Drost to return to the stage

The region’s premier holiday concert experience is once again live, as singer-songwriter Frances Drost presents the 8th annual performance of her popular signature performance at Messiah University. Drost, accompanied by professional instrumentalists and vocalists in an eight-piece ensemble, will offer two shows at Parmer Hall on the Grantham campus, at...
GRANTHAM, PA
randolphcollege.edu

Treasured tradition: Randolph’s Greek Play takes center stage in the Dell

The chorus surrounds Deianeira, one of the title characters in Randolph College’s 2021 Greek Play, lamenting how long her husband, Heracles, has been gone. “Deianeira’s heart longs for him,” they sang, encircling their mistress, during a performance this fall. “She never lays her worry to bed/Her eyes never dry from tears/She always sleeps with fear of disaster.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
imdb.com

State of the Festival: Making Room at Indie Memphis 2021

Ferny & LucasEach year, films from the “Big 5” film festivals—Cannes, Venice, Berlinale, Sundance, and Toronto—pour into regional festivals across the United States, where programmers reorient them according to their respective audiences or, in more unsavory cases, nothing more than their personal taste. Many regional festivals prioritize the same sure-fire hits, leaving fewer slots for original premieres or local films. That approach might make sense for states with scarce or no arthouse exhibition, but feels redundant in New York and Los Angeles, where festivals compensate for that short window of exclusivity by bringing more filmmakers, cast, and crew to their audiences than most of their midwest or southern counterparts can afford. NYFF, Telluride, SXSW, and their less-financed imitators neglect opportunities to cultivate regional talent and showcase smaller, idiosyncratic films that may better represent their communities. Miriam Bale, the artistic director of Indie Memphis Film Festival, put it plainly, “Other festivals.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
MOVIES
East Bay Times

Review: Epic ‘Great Expectations’ a great fit for San Jose Stage

Adaptations are a tricky little venture. How does one take a monumental novel that lives in a world beyond 500 pages, and whittle it down to a stage play that hovers just beyond two hours?. In San Jose Stage’s delightful interpretation of the Charles Dickens 1861 thematic masterpiece “Great Expectations,”...
SAN JOSE, CA
Variety

Arlene Dahl, Actress in ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ Dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, the glamorous 1950s actress who later became a beauty writer and cosmetics executive, died on Monday in New York. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted on Facebook, saying, “She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced. Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Simpsons “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire”

Smithers finds true love with a famous fashion designer. However, his new relationship may destroy Springfield. It looks like Moe isn’t the only character with love problems this season. Following the season’s two-part event, Springfield is on its way to returning to normalcy…sort of. This week’s episode sees another character experiencing the power of love. This time, it’s none other than Mr. Burns’s assistant, Smithers. Unfortunately, despite its title, this new love affair has nothing to do with pictures of ladies being on fire or the acclaimed 2019 French romance film it referenced.
TV SERIES
Peninsula Daily News

DIANE URBANI DE LA PAZ: Author tells true wilderness tale

Like a wild creek in early spring, “To Crack the World Open: Solitude, Alaska and a Dog Named Woody” carried me swiftly into Ward Serrill’s true story. The author, well-known for his work in the documentary film medium, tells a ripping wilderness tale — and cracks open his soul too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
saratogafalcon.org

The Chakrabortys: Alumni siblings take center stage in the entertainment industry

Looking through childhood videos, Class of 2021 alum Mithil Chakraborthy watched his 4-year-old self tense his forehead in concentration, arch his shoulders back and raise his poised fingers to his chest. In the tape, he replicated every Bharatanatyam step his older sister Meghna executed on the wooden dance studio floor, fixated on her grace and rhythm. His passion for dance was born.
THEATER & DANCE
sdcitytimes.com

City College dancers take the stage this weekend

The City College dance program will present “An Evening of Dance 2021” for two shows at the Saville Theatre on Nov. 20. The performances will include student choreographers, alumni and a faculty concert, according to the promotional flyer. Dance student Tina Carreras said this will be the group’s first performance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
imdb.com

Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a great job unpacking the rivalrous and damaged relationship between two very different brothers as they attempt to cover up a murder or two. More from TVLineTrue Story Finale Recap: Trust...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories, things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy