‘Children of the Mist’ Review: Extraordinary Vietnamese Doc Follows a Clash of Values Over a Child’s Marriage

By Guy Lodge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many girls her age, 12-year-old Di is not easily parted from her phone. All but welded to her hand, it’s the device through which she communicates most freely, sharing secret thoughts...

Variety

‘Four Journeys’ Review: Chinese Siblings Consider the Long Shadow of the One-Child Policy in a Highly Personal Doc

Many’s the child who, when faced with what they feel is undue criticism or complaint from their parents, has reacted with a standard adolescent whine: “I didn’t ask to be born!” It’s a sentiment that resonates a little differently, however, through “Four Journeys,” in which Dutch-based Chinese multimedia artist Louis Hothothot quite sincerely invites his parents to discuss why they had him, and they explain with some candor their regrets about doing so. The ensuing documentary is a feat of family-therapy-as-art that veers in tone from confrontational to affectionate, but remains engagingly audience-friendly even at its most intimate. Having premiered...
MOVIES
‘So Late So Soon’ Review: Aging Artists Face Realities of Mortality and Marriage in Beautiful Doc

The couple at the center of Daniel Hymanson’s documentary “So Late So Soon” often compare themselves to a mouse and an alligator. The characterization feels apt for Jackie and Don Seiden, two aging artists who’ve occupied a multicolored Victorian home in Chicago for decades. Jackie scurries around, dancing, dusting, and decorating their house with found objects from Furbies to vintage suitcases — all in pastel hues of pink, purple, blue, or yellow. Don, meanwhile, sits in his chair as he reads and sketches, like an alligator, he says, waiting “for things to pass me by.” He couldn’t be more out of place in Jackie’s candy-colored wonderland, and it’s this opposition that seems to fuel their fascination with one another, as well as their somewhat frequent feuds, as they navigate the ups and downs of aging, artistic creation, and long-term cohabitation.
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

From child labourer to Oscar hopeful, the extraordinary life of PS Vinothraj

As a child labourer working in the flower markets of Madurai, there was nothing more exciting for PS Vinothraj than when the film crews would descend. He would put down his sacks of petals and look up in awe at the camera operators who sat atop cranes to get dramatic sweeping shots. It was, to his nine-year-old mind, intoxicating. “I knew that’s what I wanted to do with my life,” he said. “My passion for cinema was born in that flower market.”
MOVIES
Variety

Debuting Helmer Ha Le Diem Witnesses Bride Kidnapping in IDFA Film ‘Children of the Mist’

Set in the north of her homeland, Vietnam, Ha Le Diem’s IDFA competition entry “Children of the Mist” follows 12-year-old Di from the Hmong ethnic minority, living in the mountains and isolated from the rest of the population. Although she would like to study, the widespread custom of “bride kidnapping” on the Lunar New Year celebration could alter her future forever. The film, produced by Swann Dubus for Varan Vietnam and Trần Phương Thảo, is sold internationally by CAT&Docs. “When I was a child, I was friends with these three girls. One of them got married off very young, which...
MOVIES
Newsday

Popculture

The Independent

New York Post

TVOvermind

coolcleveland.com

iheart.com

BBC

The Independent

