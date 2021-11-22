Local leaders deliver food to the community as Thanksgiving approaches

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community leaders around Wichita Falls are motivated to give back to the community this Thanksgiving with a variety of givebacks and giveaways for those who are less fortunate.

We’re days away from Thanksgiving and many families across the U.S. are worried they won’t be able to provide a good meal to their families.

But here in Wichita Falls, many groups and organizations are working to make sure everyone in the community has a healthy and happy holiday.

Sunday’s theme giving back and just in time for Thanksgiving. The day started at Evangel Church in Wichita Falls for the 20th Annual Turkey Day.

Evangel’s church members donated to make this day a success and the outcome of their generosity even helped to donate turkeys to a nearby church and its members.

“The opportunity to bless them physically, tangibly we encourage them to give thanks to God,” Evangel Church Lead Pastor Patti Bateman said.

Bateman said while it’s an honor to give to those in need, she said to give back to others with the word of God and to make a positive impact on someone that will last a lifetime is the true honor of this event.

“We hope for those that came and weren’t accustomed to being in church or being among people who love God or even being able to hear about God’s love you know The fact that many many many of them received Christ, received salvation today that’s the most important thing to us,” Bateman said.

Then in the afternoon, it’s off to the Wichita Falls Police Officers’ Association headquarters where many officers packed and load up 50 boxes each with grocery items that make a complete Thanksgiving meal for their annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway.

“It gives us an opportunity to give back to the community for those in need during the holidays,” President of Wichita Falls Police Officers’ Association Sgt. John Spragins said.

WFPOA. teamed up with WFISD’s parents as teachers support program as well as several local businesses to donate meals to Wichita Falls students and their families who are unable to bring a good meal to their tables.

Spragins said officers took an oath to protect and serve and helping those in the community in need is one of the ways they keep their word.

“A lot of times there’s situations where you know we’re forced into you know enforcing the law and we have to do things but we’re all human and we want to have our community to see us as humans and that we care about them,” Spragins said.

Care that will bring a lot of joy to so many families this holiday.

These impactful events are just the beginning of Texoma’s mission to give back this Thanksgiving.

