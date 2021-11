While he may not be able to fix that nasty slice off the tee, all golfers will be asking Santa for some new gear this Christmas. As players know, the beauty of this game is that there’s a never-ending list of goodies to acquire. Whether it be clubs, balls, gadgets and clothes, the excitement of something fresh to use on the links is unparalleled. So if you’re looking to purchase a present for someone special or simply treat yourself this holiday season, we’ve compiled the ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for The Golfer.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO