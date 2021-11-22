Area Basketball Leaders

With the 2021-22 season just underway, we take a look at some of the teams and players to watch for. Rankings are from Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason polls. No. 6 Shadow Creek is looking for even more success after reaching the regional final last season. The Sharks ultimately finished with a 25-5 overall record and lost to a Cypress Creek team that boasted two McDonald’s All-Americans. Shadow Creek will once again be aiming for the top spot in District 23-6A after going 12-0 in league games last season. Senior guard R’Mani Taylor is one of the top players in the Houston area and should be the go-to scorer after averaging 13.2 points per game during her junior campaign. Brooklin Brown, another returning senior, is a capable scorer as well. Junior Aiyana Johnson, a 6-foot-1 center, will provide a nice post presence. Genelle Greene and Alana Trail will have key roles as well.

