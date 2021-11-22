Campus Store to Partner with eCampus.com to Offer Students More Convenient, Affordable Access to Textbooks

The absurd cost of textbooks and other course materials at Oakland University (OU) has remained unaddressed and overlooked by the OU administration. For a self-proclaimed university “without any hidden fees,” there exists an overwhelming additional cost of attendance, especially for students who are struggling to pay for the baseline tuition rate, a rate that continues to climb. Every semester, students are left with a choice: purchase their textbooks at the cost of added student debt, or risk not buying the textbook and facing the academic consequences reflected in their grades. Fortunately, OU has the opportunity to change this and make course materials more affordable for every student in the future. Members of the OU community have proposed solutions to reduce the cost of course materials, but until now, they have been met with little support. We, the students and all of the OU community, are standing up today to urge the OU administration to invest in the Affordable Course Materials Initiative (ACMI) and work to implement Inclusive Access by investing $250,000 in cost reducing programs.

