Syracuse, NY

Campus Store to Partner with eCampus.com to Offer Students More Convenient, Affordable Access to Textbooks

syr.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse University has selected eCampus.com to be its new full-service online textbook store beginning with the Spring 2022 term. eCampus.com was selected for its user-friendly services and its proven track record of reducing costs for students, which in some cases can be up to 70% off publisher list prices. Additionally, students...

news.syr.edu

theclackamasprint.net

College administrator eager to bring more students back to campus

When David Plotkin was a student at Oberlin College in Ohio, he thought he was going pre-med. And then he took calculus, and eventually became an English major. The Clackamas Print sat down with the college’s vice president of instruction and student services to talk about his life helping lead the college and when the college will be fully reopened.
CLACKAMAS, OR
biltmorebeacon.com

WCU Grad Students Find Convenience at Town Square Campus

WCU Graduate School offers quality education, convenience through Asheville instructional site. Western Carolina University’s Graduate School has more than a commanding presence at its Biltmore Park Town Square instructional site in Asheville at 28 Schenck Parkway. Upon entering the doors beneath the large purple awning visitors will find a life-changing...
ASHEVILLE, NC
msureporter.com

Accessibility issues tied to MavPODs on campus

MavPODs arrived at the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus in August, and since then there has been concern raised about their accessibility. The MavPODs were created to give students and faculty a quiet space to study or attend meetings without outside distractions. The concern with accessibility to these pods centers...
MANKATO, MN
mainepublic.org

Commission eyes ways to make college more affordable for Maine students

Educators say offering college-level courses in high school can help attract students to degree programs after they graduate and can make those degrees more affordable to complete. That's according to Maine's Commission to Study College Affordability and Completion, which held a virtual meeting on Wednesday. "That early college is a...
MAINE STATE
Emory Wheel

Virtual tours offer more access to low-income, first-generation applicants

Increased virtual engagement has allowed more students to see college campuses without actually having to travel there. Emory University has said new online tours and information sessions have led to an increase in low-income and first-generation applicants to the school. At the University, 13% of the applicants for the fall...
COLLEGES
syr.edu

Graduate School BIPOC Alliance Virtual Event Offers Students Mentoring Advice

The Graduate School’s BIPOC Alliance for Excellence (GSBA) hosted a virtual panel, “Navigating Mentorship as a BIPOC Graduate Student,” featuring four faculty members of color who offered students timely advice on mentorship and building alliances as Black, Indigenous and other persons of color. The GSBA’s purpose is to create community, networks and support of BIPOC students.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Oakland Post

Letter to the editor: Oakland University, Trash the Textbooks and Invest in YOUR Students

The absurd cost of textbooks and other course materials at Oakland University (OU) has remained unaddressed and overlooked by the OU administration. For a self-proclaimed university “without any hidden fees,” there exists an overwhelming additional cost of attendance, especially for students who are struggling to pay for the baseline tuition rate, a rate that continues to climb. Every semester, students are left with a choice: purchase their textbooks at the cost of added student debt, or risk not buying the textbook and facing the academic consequences reflected in their grades. Fortunately, OU has the opportunity to change this and make course materials more affordable for every student in the future. Members of the OU community have proposed solutions to reduce the cost of course materials, but until now, they have been met with little support. We, the students and all of the OU community, are standing up today to urge the OU administration to invest in the Affordable Course Materials Initiative (ACMI) and work to implement Inclusive Access by investing $250,000 in cost reducing programs.
COLLEGES
saccityexpress.com

Homecoming: Students return to campus

As I pull into the City College parking lot on a Monday morning, I have an easy time finding a spot. There are a total of five cars in the parking lot. It’s just me and the tumbleweeds as I walk toward the campus. Since the campus opened back up...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thedailytexan.com

UT should purchase more off-campus housing for students

In my family, we spent most of my childhood saving for my college tuition. After we finally got that taken care of, we learned that student living cost more than in-state tuition. It felt like we had taken a massive step backward. UT recently acquired two student-living options, Dobie Twenty21...
AUSTIN, TX
Marshall County Daily

Murray State University to offer campus twilight tours for prospective students

MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University will offer twilight tours of campus for prospective students Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 beginning at 3 p.m. Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to meet with admissions counselors from the Office of Recruitment and then embark on a sunset tour of Murray State’s campus. Following the campus tour, visitors can enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and snacks and then kick off the holiday season with a screening of The Santa Clause in the Curris Center Theater.
MURRAY, KY
UC Santa Cruz

The Bay Tree Bookstore partners with Akademos to launch online textbook, course materials platform

UCSC’s Bay Tree Bookstore will begin transitioning in December 2021 to an online bookstore platform that enables digital and hard-cover textbook purchases and rentals. In partnership with Akademos, a premier higher education platform for course content delivery and analytics, students and faculty will have access to a full-service online bookstore providing affordable and efficient access to an extensive range of educational content.
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Lehigh Valley focuses on student textbooks for GivingTuesday 2021

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – For its annual GivingTuesday campaign, Penn State Lehigh Valley (PSU-LV) is calling on supporters to assist students struggling to meet the continually rising costs of textbooks and course materials. This year marks the University’s seventh GivingTuesday celebration, which will launch early at 6:55 p.m. EST on...
CHARITIES
southmountaincc.edu

SMCC Engineering Lab Offers Students Top-Tier Access to Technology and Industry Experience

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2021 - The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) offers engineering students cutting-edge technology and coveted industry experience with South Mountain Community College’s (SMCC) engineering lab. For SMCC engineering students David Appelo-Hunt, studying aerospace engineering, and Marquairah Salizar, studying civil and environmental engineering, the engineering lab propels...
PHOENIX, AZ
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Benedictine University Becomes First Illinois Campus to Offer Transact Mobile Student ID on Smart Phones and Wearable Devices

Bendictine University issued the following announcement on Nov. 19. Benedictine University students, faculty and staff can now transform their physical Benedictine University BCard (the official university ID card) into a mobile ID. Using their smart phone or wearable device’s mobile wallet, students can conveniently, safely and securely access campus buildings, purchase meals and more.
EDUCATION
College Heights Herald

Running on the Hill: Campus club offers students an opportunity to stay active

For runners who miss the structure and the social aspect of running in a group, a campus running club offers students just that. The Christian Student Fellowship Running Club meets every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays at 10 a.m. The club normally runs roughly three miles at various places around campus and the surrounding neighborhoods.
FITNESS
washingtoninformer.com

On-Campus Clinics Make Vaccinations More Convenient for D.C.’s Youth

In the weeks since the federal government approved COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children, pop-up clinics throughout the District have met families’ demands for what’s been described as an extra layer of protection. Clinics on public and public charter school campuses, in particular, have proven especially convenient for parents like Cynthia...
WASHINGTON, DC
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knoxville College's next steps include affordable housing for more than just students

Knoxville College's mantra is "from surviving to thriving," and the school on the hill has continued to make steady progress under a renewed effort to establish vitality. Community members and alumni are eager to see the 146-year-old establishment open its doors again, and administrators say those steps first start with a solid infrastructure.
KNOXVILLE, TN

