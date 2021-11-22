ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Turkey Cupcakes

By Alyssa Rivers Jump to Recipe
therecipecritic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These turkey cupcakes are cute, festive, and oh so delicious! Your kids will love making these and they are perfect for the Thanksgiving season!. If you have a love...

therecipecritic.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Chocolate#Turkey#Christmas#Nutrition#Advertising#Food Drink#Apple Pie#Angel Food
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
247moms.com

10 Crowd Pleasing Thanksgiving Cupcake Recipes

Pies are normally the go-to-dessert for the Thanksgiving celebration. However, have you thought of baking festive cupcakes for the thankful gathering? These cupcakes are definitely a nice bonus. Check out these 10 crowd pleasing cupcakes for Thanksgiving!. Simple, sweet and kid pleasing pull-apart cupcakes to serve at your Thanksgiving celebration.
RECIPES
momjunction.com

The Best Thanksgiving Cupcakes For The Holiday Dessert Table

We think cupcakes are the best additions to a Thanksgiving spread. Why? Because after heaping your plate with all that festive food, tiny cupcakes are just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. They are also a great idea for breakfast or brunch. These delicate bite-sized muffins are loved by kids and adults alike, so you’ll be making something that everyone will love. Considering how easy and fun they are to make, you can also get the kids involved — they’ll love playing chef for the day, especially when it involves something as dainty and adorable as cupcakes!
FOOD & DRINKS
lovefromtheoven.com

Gingerbread Cupcakes

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Gingerbread Cupcakes are a festive and delicious way to celebrate the holiday season. These homemade cupcakes are quick and easy to make, and the scent of them in the oven will fill your kitchen with holiday goodness. With just the right amount of spice, and a light and fluffy texture, your family and friends will love these cupcakes!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodcontessa.com

Moist Chocolate Cupcakes Without Eggs

These cute chocolate cupcakes without eggs are rich, moist, and chocolatey – simply perfect chocolate treat. Topped with a delicious chocolate buttercream frosting, these cupcakes are so easy and simple to prepare – plus ideal if you suffer from egg intolerance. You will need 15 minutes to prepare them plus around 15 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Lemondrop Mini Cupcakes with Sweet Lemon Frosting

These Lemondrop mini cupcakes with sweet lemon frosting are so cute and delicious! Rich, creamy and refreshing treat, perfect dessert choice for spring and summer. Plus, this recipe is so easy and simple to prepare! Following, read the instructions:. Servings 24 mini-cupcakes. Ingredients:. For the Lemondrop mini cupcakes:. ¾ cup...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

White Snowball Cupcakes

The quintessential party cupcake. When it comes to cakes there are so many kinds that it can be dizzying to think about. But, when you want a white cake with a little oomph coconut is a wonderful way to go. Our white snowball cupcakes have a ton of coconut flavor...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Carrot Cake Cupcakes

These cute chocolate carrot cake cupcakes are simply bringing happiness in your kitchen! They smell and taste wonderful! Simple and really chocolaty, these cake cupcakes are very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. For the cupcakes:. 1 package chocolate cake mix. 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened. ¼ cup...
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Cinnamon Roll Wreath

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The holiday season doesn’t get much more festive at the dinner table than with this cinnamon roll wreath! It’s beautiful and delicious which makes it the perfect choice for your holiday breakfast, brunch, or dessert!
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Raspberry Lemonade Cupcakes

These raspberry lemonade cupcakes are so cute, pinky, wonderful, and party-ready! An ideal dessert for birthdays, anniversaries, spring-summer parties, and many other special occasions! Moreover, they are so easy to make, moist, zesty, and delicious. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Amazing Breakfast Enchiladas

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These easy breakfast enchiladas are SO GOOD! They are filled with sausage, eggs, and salsa and are covered with the best sauce. You won’t be able to stop at just one!
RECIPES
Homer News

On the strawberry patch: In honor of ‘Cupcake Mondays’

Our mission was dire, and sometimes tragic, but due to the nature of it we could not discuss our troubles for relief, and the trauma of it took its toll. I watched my friends’ spirits break over time, their footsteps grew heavier, the light in their eyes fading with each passing week.
RECIPES
makeupandbeautyblog.com

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes With Brown Sugar Pecans and Cream Cheese Frosting 🧁

This recipe is one of my favorite things to make and eat during the holidays. I hope you give it a try!. Let’s discuss the struggle. The eternal Thanksgiving struggle. You see, it’s real, it’s totally legit, and it’s deadly serious. It typically manifests toward the end of the meal...
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Italian Limoncello Cupcakes

These lemony cupcakes are so refreshing and delicious. They get some added zest thanks to Limoncello. This liqueur always reminds me of my Christmas holidays in Verona, my hometown, when we used to drink it for the holiday season after desserts – it was our family thing. Today, I prepare these lemony cupcakes at any season – because I really like the taste of lemon and I also like cupcakes – so this combination is totally my jam!
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Cranberry Orange Cupcakes

1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries (plus extra for decorating the tops) Coarsely chop cranberries. (I do it the easy way by pulsing a couple times in a food processor.) In a large mixing bowl combine cake mix, water, oil and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed just until combined. Then, beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Fold in cranberries and the orange zest. Put liners in muffin tins. Fill cups two-thirds of the way. Bake cupcakes in a preheated 350 degree oven for 18 to 22 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Cool completely and frost with cream cheese frosting. It looks really pretty when you decorate the top of each cupcake with a few fresh or sugared cranberries. So pretty! Refrigerate cupcakes until ready to serve.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Vanilla Pudding Filled Cupcakes

These little vanilla pudding filled cupcakes are so rich, creamy, and very delicious! You can use any pudding you like to fill them – I used vanilla in this one. They are easy to make and fit perfectly for any occasion. Ingredients:. 1 ½ cups sugar. 2 ½ cups cake...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy