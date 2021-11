The Ravens will edge the Bears in Week 11, according to most of the prognosticators. Analysis: "Both teams had some extra rest. The Ravens played on Thursday night and Chicago had a bye. The Ravens have never won in Chicago. The Bears have lost four consecutive games, so they will be determined to stop that skid. The Ravens have lost two of three and need a victory to hang onto first place in the AFC North. Baltimore will use its experience to emerge with a victory."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO