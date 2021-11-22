Police search for missing autistic child

Local authorities are seeking help in locating a missing person who was last seen in our area. 29-year old Ashley Braaten has been missing since Friday, November 12 and her last known location was in the Duluth-Superior area around 6:00 PM. Posts from the family started flooding social media over...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man after a fight at an apartment complex Tuesday night. According to Lt. Jeff Taylor, officers were called to 1252 Cooper Drive Tuesday night for a welfare check after reports of a fight. Police said they found...
MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The missing 17-year-old boy with autism in St. Paul was found Saturday, St. Paul Police say. According to Western District police, the boy was found and safely returned to his family.
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Jefferson Hills are searching for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia. The man left his home around 7 Tuesday morning, police said, and was last seen walking down Old Lebanon Church Road next to the U-Haul in Pleasant Hills. He was wearing a black Pirates baseball cap, blue jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers.
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing man. The man, whose name was not released, was last seen walking in an unknown direction near the intersection of Cedar Crest Drive and North Street sometime after 1 p.m., according to police.
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl. Lenaya Matthews was last seen in the McKeesport area on Nov. 10, and police said it’s possible she’s with her father and his family in the Bronx. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015.
The Michigan State Police in Gaylord are helping investigators in Tennessee and Kentucky to find two kidnapped victims. The victims are identified as 16-year-old Amber Clare and three-year-old Noah Clare.
The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for two missing 22-year-old women that officers say are endangered. April Carrier is described as a white female who is 5'2" and weighs approximately 135 pounds, police say. According to police, Carrier has been diagnosed with a cognitive disability. She has brown hair,...
New Bedford, MA (WLNE) – New Bedford Police said late Thursday that they need help to find a missing teen who has autism. 13-year-old Cayreen went missing from her home near N. Front Street and Deane Street. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings. New Bedford...
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in London are searching for a missing teenager. According to a post on the London Police Department’s Facebook page, Skylar Segraves, 15, was last seen at the McDonalds on South Laurel Road on Nov. 6 around 6 p.m. Segraves is 5’5″ tall, weighs close to...
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Wyatt Engle, 18, a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Engle was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and driving a gold […]
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Meridian Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who did not attend school on Thursday and was last seen on Wednesday night. Nicholas “Nick” Garvin was last seen around S. White Castle Avenue and W. Preston Street in Eagle at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 2018. Detectives with the Chesapeake Police Department are asking the public to help them locate a woman who has been missing for over a month. Jessica Cahill is 43-years-old. She is 5'3" and weighs approximately 167 pounds....
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A nursing assistant has pleaded guilty to lying to police during their search for a man who walked away from an assisted living center and spent nearly two days in a southern Illinois ravine. Sixty-one-year-old Bridgett D. Williams pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and was sentenced to two years of probation.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police have located a missing 29-year-old man who they said was believed to be in immediate danger.
(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)
Police say Anthony Horner has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Anthony Horner has been safely located. Thank you to the media and public for your assistance. https://t.co/xTUYckUCsk
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 30, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl. The department shared on social media that it was looking for Savannah Hodges who was last seen wearing a dark blue/gray Columbia shirt, pink plaid pajama pants and white Crocs.
Investigators refocused their search for missing 2-year-old Emma Sweet in the East Fork White River after the girl’s jacket was found caught on a tree branch in the water downstream at Southern Crossing, and her father admitted the toddler was with him when his truck went into the water. The...
PITTSBURGH — A 4-year-old boy died at the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to the face Monday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Sky 4 video from the scene: Click the video player above. It appeared that the child may have accidentally shot himself inside a home on...
Comments / 0