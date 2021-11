Week 11 could see the return of several starters from injuries, which could create a lot of additional questions at a position that generally doesn't need more of them. The biggest name coming back is Saquon Barkley, and I think his return should be pretty straightforward -- he'll play 70% of the snaps if not more and should have both a goal-line and passing game role, and he's back in my top-10 even in a tough matchup against the Buccaneers. That might seem aggressive, but I'm a believer in Barkley's skill set, and the Bucs defense has shown signs of fracturing against running backs of late and could be without star defensive tackle Vita Vea.

