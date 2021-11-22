Aurora Police Arrest 2 More 16-Year-Olds In Hinkley High School Parking Lot Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two more teens have been arrested and are now facing attempted murder charges after Friday’s shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora. One 16-year-old male was already in custody and facing attempted murder charges in the shooting that left 3 teens injured.

The shooting happened at Hinkley High School at 1250 South Chambers Road on Friday afternoon, just days after 6 Aurora Central High School students were shot at Nome Park.

More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. The three people who were shot were all students.

Aurora police said they aren’t releasing the name of the first suspect who was arrested, and the identities of the other two will also likely not be made public because they are juveniles. More arrests could still be made.

Police said their department’s SWAT and K9 teams helped police make the two new arrests.

VIDEO: Cellphone Video Captures Sound Of Gunfire During Shooting Outside Hinkley High School In Aurora