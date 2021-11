The NFL world has been in a frenzy because they have never seen the Kansas City Chiefs perform so badly in the Patrick Mahomes era. Even though they had a tough schedule to begin the season, they started off 3-4. Entering Week 10, the Chiefs were last in their division. No one saw this coming to begin the season. Now, after a 3 game winning streak and the whooping they gave the Las Vegas Raiders, it seems like the Chiefs are back. The defense is playing better and if Sunday Night’s game was any indication, the offense is finding their groove again. The Chiefs are still one of the top contenders in the AFC and it was wrong of us to write them off so quickly.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO