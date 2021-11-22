Wizards vs. Hornets preview: Washington looks to avenge last Wednesday’s loss to Charlotte

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle, Day-to-day) On Friday night, the Washington Wizards (11-7) continue their 4-game road trip, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) for the first time this season. The Wizards, who are coming off back-to-back losses, are struggling from the three-point line, not taking care of the ball and aren’t consistently showing up on the defensive end. In their latest loss against the Pelicans, Washington went 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) from beyond the arc, which is below their season average of 32.1 percent. They also didn't shoot well from the free-throw line, making 23-out-of-36 shots (63.9 percent). Their season average now is 78 percent. The Wizards turned the ball over 19 times in regulation compared to New Orleans’ 10 times. 13 of those turnovers came in the first half alone.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO