The Detroit Pistons are currently out of the cellar in the Eastern Conference after winning two of its past three games. Yes, one of those wins was against the lowly Houston Rockets and the loss was an abysmal season-worst showing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but we are trying to stay positive here. After besting the Toronto Raptors, looking like a functional offense and Killian Hayes having perhaps his best game as a pro, I am officially ingesting some Kool-Aide while I can.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO