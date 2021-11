Thanksgiving is a unifying holiday for our country and serves as a time for reflection on what matters most to us. It gives us a moment to pause, reconnect with loved ones, and celebrate our nation’s traditions. President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a holiday in 1863 as step toward reuniting our country after the hardships of the Civil War. This sentiment still holds true today. America, and the world, has persevered through the devastating coronavirus pandemic, and are in the process of rebuilding and creating our new normal.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO