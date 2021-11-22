Shoulder Rest for

Edited: November 29, 2021, 10:52 AM · Hi, fellow gut string lovers :) I am wondering what are the general signs of a gut string deterioration?. I have a (Efrano) set that I have used for a bout half a year, then stored them. I have now restrung the violin with the same set and I get (apart from a lot of scratch) an instable whine from my plain gut D. After the bow leaves the string, the pitch changes downwards and returns back to normal. The string is next to impossible to tune because of this. This unfortunate whine can be mitigated by sheer "mind over matter" mentality (and a lenient ear), but what gives?

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO