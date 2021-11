In the battle of UW’s, Wyoming (3-0) pulled away late in Overtime to take down the Washington Huskies (2-2) by a score of 77-72. The Huskies had no answer for the 6’9 Graham Ike in the paint who scored 26 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting 10+ minutes in the 2nd half in foul trouble. 6’7 PG Hunter Maldonado also was a force in the paint scoring 24 points on countless post ups.

WYOMING STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO